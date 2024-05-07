New Bentley Batur Convertible is the final open-top W12 Bentley

The latest member of Bentley’s ultra-luxurious Mulliner coachbuild series has been revealed in the form of the Bentley Batur Convertible. Joining the Bacalar and Batur coupe in the exclusive club, only 16 convertibles will be built, each specified exactly to the individual customer's specification.

Underpinning the Batur is a modified version of the Bentley Continental GT’s chassis, fitted with completely bespoke bodywork and styling elements. The body itself is constructed from carbon fibre, and as with the coupe it’s said to preview the new design direction of Bentley’s future models.

Also like the coupe, which features a distinct three-box profile rather than the more fastback shape of the Continental GT, the Batur Convertible’s subtle rear haunches and reprofiled rear deck are a complete change from the Continental GT Convertible. The design also includes a new rear lip spoiler on the bootlid, plus a slick integration of the Batur’s bonnet-mounted trim pieces that now loop right around the cabin.

Unlike the completely roof-less Bentley Bacalar, the Batur Convertible features an electrically-folding fabric roof that’s able to be operated at up to 30mph.

The example shown in these pictures is car number ‘zero’, and features only an example of the sort of personalisation on offer. Here, Bentley has combined a satin paint finish across most of the body, with a contrasting gloss finish to the bonnet, mirrors, windscreen surround and the painted aerobridge situated behind the seats.