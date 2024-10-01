Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Skip advert
New Bentley Continental GT Mulliner and Flying Spur Mulliner have arrived

Mulliner versions of Bentley’s new plug-in hybrid “daily supercars” feature bespoke details and offer even more options for personalisation

By:Ellis Hyde
1 Oct 2024
New Bentley Mulliner range14

The new, fourth-generation Bentley Continental GT, drop-top Continental GTC and Flying Spur limousine were all introduced earlier this year in ‘Speed’ guise. But now there are more luxury-focused variants of the trio from Bentley’s Mulliner bespoke division. 

The new versions of all the cars can be distinguished by their ‘floating diamond’ radiator grille with chrome surround and centre bar, plus more chrome trim on the lower bumper and along the sides, and a set of chrome-finish exhaust tips. Alternatively, buyers can swap the chrome for a gloss black finish, by opting for ‘Mulliner Blackline’. 

The Mulliner division has also added specially designed 22-inch alloy wheels. These are available in either Tungsten Grey or gloss black, and feature polished accents and self-levelling Bentley Mulliner badges in the centre caps.

Finer details include intricate ‘crystal cut’ reflectors for the headlights on the Continental GT and GTC, and the famous ‘Flying B’ ornament on the bonnet of the Flying Spur, which again is offered in chrome or gloss black. 

Meanwhile the interior is available in a selection of Mulliner-curated, three-colour combinations with accent-colour piping and unique embroidery on the hand-stitched seats, which also have a new diamond-pattern perforation. The ‘wellness seating’ fitted in all of these Mulliner models offers postural adjustment, plus heating and ventilation functions. 

Inside you’ll also find illuminated treadplates, deep-pile carpets and exclusive Mulliner graphics for the digital driver’s display. Customers even get leather-bound keys in a unique presentation box that matches the colour scheme of their car’s interior.

When it comes to choosing your car’s colour palette, Mulliner offers customers a range of 101 exterior paint colours, or a bespoke paint-matching service. Then there are the 15 primary hide colours, 11 secondary shades and six accent colours for the interior; or once again, Mulliner offers bespoke shades for leather. Finally, there are eight wood veneers and three technical-finish options for the dashboard, centre console and other surfaces.

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner - front seats14

All three models are powered by Bentley’s new ‘Ultra Performance Hybrid’ system – the same one found in the Continental GT Speed and Flying Spur Speed. It consists of a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine and one electric motor, which deliver a combined power output of 771bhp and 1,000Nm of torque, making these the most powerful cars to wear the Mulliner name.

Plus, thanks to a 25.9kWh battery, the Continental GT and GTC boast a pure-electric range of up to 50 miles, while the Flying Spur can cover up to 47 miles on a single charge. Plus they can all be driven in EV mode at speeds of up to 84mph.

Pricing for the Mulliner models hasn’t been announced, but for reference the new Bentley Continental GT Speed starts from around £236,600, the convertible is around £15,000 more, and we’re expecting the new Flying Spur Speed to start from around £220,000.

What do you think of Bentley's new Mulliner cars? Let us know in the comments section below...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

