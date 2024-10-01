New Bentley Continental GT Mulliner and Flying Spur Mulliner have arrived

The new, fourth-generation Bentley Continental GT, drop-top Continental GTC and Flying Spur limousine were all introduced earlier this year in ‘Speed’ guise. But now there are more luxury-focused variants of the trio from Bentley’s Mulliner bespoke division.

The new versions of all the cars can be distinguished by their ‘floating diamond’ radiator grille with chrome surround and centre bar, plus more chrome trim on the lower bumper and along the sides, and a set of chrome-finish exhaust tips. Alternatively, buyers can swap the chrome for a gloss black finish, by opting for ‘Mulliner Blackline’.

The Mulliner division has also added specially designed 22-inch alloy wheels. These are available in either Tungsten Grey or gloss black, and feature polished accents and self-levelling Bentley Mulliner badges in the centre caps.

Finer details include intricate ‘crystal cut’ reflectors for the headlights on the Continental GT and GTC, and the famous ‘Flying B’ ornament on the bonnet of the Flying Spur, which again is offered in chrome or gloss black.

Meanwhile the interior is available in a selection of Mulliner-curated, three-colour combinations with accent-colour piping and unique embroidery on the hand-stitched seats, which also have a new diamond-pattern perforation. The ‘wellness seating’ fitted in all of these Mulliner models offers postural adjustment, plus heating and ventilation functions.