New Bentley Flying Spur Speed is a four-door supercar with 771bhp V8 hybrid

Behold, the new Bentley Flying Spur Speed. While it might look almost identical to the last one, under the metal is the maker’s latest, highly potent plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain capable of such huge performance that the brand is calling this a ‘four-door supercar’.

The new Bentley Flying Spur is built around the firm’s ‘Ultra Performance Hybrid’ set-up – the same one that powers the latest Bentley Continental GT Speed. It consists of a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, which produces 592bhp on its own. This then works together with a 187bhp electric motor integrated in the car’s eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The combination delivers 771bhp and 1,000Nm of torque in the Flying Spur Speed, which will be the first variant to go on sale. That’s nearly 150bhp and 100Nm more than its W12-powered predecessor, but more than that, the PHEV system creates more torque at low speeds. Peak power is higher throughout the rev range and the e-motor apparently negates turbo lag. The new Flying Spur Speed can do 0-62mph in 3.5 seconds.

But in addition to straight-line speed, Bentley is emphasising the duality the new Flying Spur offers. Its 25.9kWh battery offers a pure-electric range of up to 47 miles, and you can drive in EV mode up to 84mph. Meanwhile, CO2 emissions of just 33g/km will offer appeal for high-flying business execs in need of a new company car.