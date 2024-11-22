Exclusive new Bentley Continental GT Expressions of Texture collection has "200-million year-old" trim

Having the keys to a Bentley Continental GT is a special thing, but if you want your car to stand out from the crowd you need to go to the Crewe firm’s Mulliner department. Mulliner’s abilities in fashioning bespoke Bentleys for the super-rich are incredible, but not many people know quite how far it can go. To show off its skills Mulliner created the ‘Expressions of Texture’ collection.

Commissioned by the incredibly named Bentley Rancho Mirage in California, the Expressions of Texture collection comprises a set of four Continental GT Speed Convertibles aimed squarely at the most discerning Bentley clients California has to offer.

Each of the four cars is a showcase of the bespoke Mulliner studio’s skill; each of the cars finished in ultra plush, and ultra expensive satin paint that takes 55 hours to apply and finish to perfection. But that’s just the start - The highlight of the cars is surely a carpaccio of what Bentley tells us is “200 million year old stone” on the dash, and quilting that mimics nearby Californian topography. What other car comes with its own slab of prehistoric nature?

Each of the four Expressions of Texture cars takes inspiration from different elements of the environments near the Rancho Mirage dealership. The first is inspired by the night skies of the Coachella Valley, and is finished in Peacock Blue satin, with tri-tone blue carbon hues outside, and luxurious blue detailing inside.