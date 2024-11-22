Exclusive new Bentley Continental GT Expressions of Texture collection has "200-million year-old" trim
If you happen to want a hyper-exclusive Bentley with a prehistoric piece of California stuck on the dash, Mulliner has you covered...
Having the keys to a Bentley Continental GT is a special thing, but if you want your car to stand out from the crowd you need to go to the Crewe firm’s Mulliner department. Mulliner’s abilities in fashioning bespoke Bentleys for the super-rich are incredible, but not many people know quite how far it can go. To show off its skills Mulliner created the ‘Expressions of Texture’ collection.
Commissioned by the incredibly named Bentley Rancho Mirage in California, the Expressions of Texture collection comprises a set of four Continental GT Speed Convertibles aimed squarely at the most discerning Bentley clients California has to offer.
Each of the four cars is a showcase of the bespoke Mulliner studio’s skill; each of the cars finished in ultra plush, and ultra expensive satin paint that takes 55 hours to apply and finish to perfection. But that’s just the start - The highlight of the cars is surely a carpaccio of what Bentley tells us is “200 million year old stone” on the dash, and quilting that mimics nearby Californian topography. What other car comes with its own slab of prehistoric nature?
Each of the four Expressions of Texture cars takes inspiration from different elements of the environments near the Rancho Mirage dealership. The first is inspired by the night skies of the Coachella Valley, and is finished in Peacock Blue satin, with tri-tone blue carbon hues outside, and luxurious blue detailing inside.
The next car echoes the sand dunes in the desert. Finished in Ghost White Pearl satin, with Silver Tempest pinstripe and Tungsten Wheels, it’ll cut a fine (sandy) figure. Inside, you’ll be treated to blind quilting on the seat uppers and tonneau with graphics aping the dunes, that took weeks of man hours to get just so.
Mountains and ‘the glow of the setting sun’ provided the inspiration for the third car. Havana satin paint apes the earthy mountain tones , while an interior in Cognac and Burnt Oak is paired with quilting mimicking the topography of Death Valley. The floor mats get the same treatment, so you’ll feel like you’re walking through one of the hottest places on earth while you’re on the way to the shops.
The final car is more traditional fare - British Racing Green satin is matched with stone veneers and recycled suede-esque Dinamica upholstery.
Mulliner’s team can create pretty much anything a customer would like - for a price - and these four cars may well be just the tip of the 200-million year old boulder. Here the quilting resembles the desert, but if you ask nicely Bentley can probably make it look like anything you fancy.
