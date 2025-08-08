Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Citroen e-C3 Aircross Extended Range brings 249 miles for just £23,495

The Citroen e-C3 Aircross drops in price thanks to the £1,500 Electric Car Grant

By:Alastair Crooks
8 Aug 2025
Citroen e-C3 Aircross Extended Range - front tracking5

Just a couple of days after Vauxhall put the new Frontera Long Range on sale, Citroen has done the same with its sister car, the e-C3 Aircross Extended Range.

The e-C3 Aircross Extended Range (just like the Standard Range car and indeed the e-C3 supermini) qualifies for the Government’s new Electric Car Grant, although it’s for £1,500 rather than the full £3,750. 

With the grant included, the e-C3 Aircross Extended Range comes in at £23,495 in Plus trim or £25,495 for the Max version – both representing a £1,900 premium over the Standard Range.

Having tested the e-C3 Aircross Standard Range already, we’d imagine that extra outlay for the Extended Range will be worth it in the eyes of most buyers. That’s because the e-C3 Aircross in Standard Range form comes with a 44kWh battery providing 188 miles of range, while the Extended Range has a 54kWh battery enabling up to 249 miles (the Max lowers this by one mile). 

The Extended Range gets the same 113bhp, front-mounted electric motor as the Standard Range, but because of the extra weight of the battery, the Extended Range takes an extra 1.3 seconds to go from 0-62mph, at 13 seconds. 

Charging speeds for the e-C3 Aircross Extended Range stand at the same 100kW maximum as the smaller battery model. Again, because of the extra size of the battery, the Extended Range is a tad slower to take a 20 to 80 per cent charge at 28 minutes, compared to 26 minutes in the Standard Range. 

Of course, Citroen has a whole host of all-electric offerings these days and you can find great deals on the e-C3, e-C4 and even the new e-C5 Aircross on the Auto Express Find A Car service

Citroen e-C3 Aircross Extended Range - interior overview5

The Extended Range shares the same kit list as the Standard Range, meaning in Plus trim you get 17-inch alloy wheels, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a reversing camera and Citroen’s Advanced Comfort Suspension and Advanced Comfort Seats – helping to set it apart from the Vauxhall Frontera

Max trim adds front and side parking sensors, a heated windscreen, a two-tone contrasting roof, blind spot monitoring, foglights and LED rear lights. Inside there’s a heated steering wheel and heated seats, alongside a wireless smartphone charger.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

