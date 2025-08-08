Citroen e-C3 Aircross Extended Range brings 249 miles for just £23,495

Just a couple of days after Vauxhall put the new Frontera Long Range on sale, Citroen has done the same with its sister car, the e-C3 Aircross Extended Range.

The e-C3 Aircross Extended Range (just like the Standard Range car and indeed the e-C3 supermini) qualifies for the Government’s new Electric Car Grant, although it’s for £1,500 rather than the full £3,750.

With the grant included, the e-C3 Aircross Extended Range comes in at £23,495 in Plus trim or £25,495 for the Max version – both representing a £1,900 premium over the Standard Range.

Having tested the e-C3 Aircross Standard Range already, we’d imagine that extra outlay for the Extended Range will be worth it in the eyes of most buyers. That’s because the e-C3 Aircross in Standard Range form comes with a 44kWh battery providing 188 miles of range, while the Extended Range has a 54kWh battery enabling up to 249 miles (the Max lowers this by one mile).

The Extended Range gets the same 113bhp, front-mounted electric motor as the Standard Range, but because of the extra weight of the battery, the Extended Range takes an extra 1.3 seconds to go from 0-62mph, at 13 seconds.