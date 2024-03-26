Posh new trim level for Dacia Sandero while the Sandero Stepway gets more power

The jacked-up Dacia Sandero Stepway will soon be available with a more powerful petrol engine, while a new range-topping trim level and the option of an automatic gearbox is being added to the Dacia Sandero supermini line-up for 2024

Reserved for the already top-of-the-range Dacia Sandero Stepway Extreme, the new TCe 110 petrol engine produces 108bhp and 200Nm of torque, and comes paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. With this combo, the Sandero Stepway does 0-62mph in 10 seconds and can return up to 45.6mpg.

Meanwhile the new Dacia Sandero Journey model can be distinguished by its shark-fin antenna, ‘Randia’ 16-inch alloy wheels and black door mirrors. Equipment on this top-spec model includes an eight-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, automatic air conditioning, USB-C charging ports,a flexible boot floor, a reversing camera, rear parking sensors and blind spot warning.

When ordered with Dacia’s turbocharged TCe 90 petrol engine, the Sandero Journey is available with either the standard five-speed or an optional automatic transmission which costs an extra £1,500.

On sale and available to order from 3 April, the Sandero in Journey trim starts from £15,795 and the Sandero Stepway TCe 110 is priced at £18,645.

All versions of the Sandero and Sandero Stepway produced after April will also benefit from more driver assistance systems, which Dacia has added to ensure the pair comply with the new GSR2 safety regulations.

As a result, even entry-level versions of both cars will feature lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, driver attention warning and advanced emergency braking system with pedestrian and cyclist detection, among others.

