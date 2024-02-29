Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Updated 2024 Vauxhall Mokka can’t hide from us on the road

Vauxhall aims to keep pace with the small SUV pack with fresh tweaks to the Mokka

by: Alastair Crooks
29 Feb 2024
Facelifted Vauxhall Mokka - front 3

Thanks to these latest spy shots we’ve got our first glimpse of the facelifted Vauxhall Mokka, which we expect to be fully revealed in the next few months. Having launched in 2021, the Mokka was the second all-new Vauxhall to launch under Stellantis ownership and the first to showcase the firm’s distinctive ‘Vizor’ design language. 

Despite the camouflage we can see the ‘Vizor’ front end is going nowhere for the 2024 update of the Mokka. We can make our subtle tweaks to the daytime running lights however, which are broken up on the outer edge - similar to the newly facelifted Corsa. At the front the two grilles remain the same size and shape, although further camouflage to the side air intakes suggests the lower bumper may receive some design changes.

Just like the updated Corsa that arrived last year, there are no changes to the bodywork down the side and to the rear. What we could see with the new Mokka, like its supermini sibling, is a change to the trim level detailing with black badging and larger alloy wheels as standard.

The interior layout is expected to be the same with entry-level models getting two seven- seven-inch displays (which should get updated graphics) and higher-spec Mokkas gaining a 10-inch touchscreen and 12-inch digital driver’s display. Like the Corsa, the 10-inch display should use the latest Snapdragon Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm. 

While the model we spied testing is the petrol version, we expect the same change to arrive on the Mokka Electric. Shortly after its launch, the EV received a range boost in 2021 with its 50kWh battery being able to cover 209 miles (up from 201). In 2023 this improved further thanks to a new 54kWh battery becoming able to provide a 252-mile range. We aren’t likely to see any mechanical changes to the Mokka Electric’s powertrain, but a revised front end could eke-out a few more miles yet. 

The same range of petrol units should be carried over with a turbocharged 1.2-litre putting out 99bhp or 134bhp with the six-speed manual or 128bhp with the eight-speed automatic. 

Kicking off at £27,275 currently in petrol form and £36,610 in ‘Electric’ form, the Mokka will probably receive a mild price increase with the 2024 update, too.

After an SUV which is perfect around town? These are the best small SUVs currently on the market...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Mokka Electric with £9,500 off, plus free charging
Vauxhall Mokka Electric - front tracking
News

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Mokka Electric with £9,500 off, plus free charging

Vauxhall is offering a whopping great deposit contribution on all its EVs, plus a year of free charging at Tesco
15 Feb 2024
New Vauxhall Mokka Electric Long Range does what it says on the tin
Vauxhall Mokka Long Range - front action
News

New Vauxhall Mokka Electric Long Range does what it says on the tin

The all-electric Vauxhall Mokka gains a bigger battery for more power and a range of up to 252 miles
17 Jan 2024
Ford Puma vs Vauxhall Mokka: two best-selling crossovers clash
Ford Puma and Vauxhall Mokka - front tracking
Car group tests

Ford Puma vs Vauxhall Mokka: two best-selling crossovers clash

Puma is topping the sales charts, but is it better than the Mokka?
27 Dec 2023
Vauxhall Mokka review
Vauxhall Mokka - front tracking
In-depth reviews

Vauxhall Mokka review

The Vauxhall Mokka is sharply styled and offered with a choice of petrol or electric power, but it isn’t as fun to drive as some rivals
7 Nov 2023

Most Popular

New MG3 hopes to disrupt the Renault Clio and Vauxhall Corsa’s supermini dominance
MG3 on Geneva Motor Show stand - front
News

New MG3 hopes to disrupt the Renault Clio and Vauxhall Corsa’s supermini dominance

New MG3 features the company’s first full-hybrid powertrain; pricing to be announced in March
26 Feb 2024
New Renault 4 will go 4x4 to get ahead in the baby EV SUV class
Renault 4EVER concept car in 1962 4L paint - front 3/4 static
News

New Renault 4 will go 4x4 to get ahead in the baby EV SUV class

The forthcoming Renault 4 is likely to offer a four-wheel-drive option, helping it to stand out in the market for baby all-electric SUVs
27 Feb 2024
Dacia heads for VW Golf and Ford Focus territory with new C-Neo that’s definitely ‘not an SUV’
Dacia badge
News

Dacia heads for VW Golf and Ford Focus territory with new C-Neo that’s definitely ‘not an SUV’

As big names vacate the traditional C-segment, Dacia sees an opportunity for its new petrol family car
27 Feb 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content