Updated 2024 Vauxhall Mokka can’t hide from us on the road

Thanks to these latest spy shots we’ve got our first glimpse of the facelifted Vauxhall Mokka, which we expect to be fully revealed in the next few months. Having launched in 2021, the Mokka was the second all-new Vauxhall to launch under Stellantis ownership and the first to showcase the firm’s distinctive ‘Vizor’ design language.

Despite the camouflage we can see the ‘Vizor’ front end is going nowhere for the 2024 update of the Mokka. We can make our subtle tweaks to the daytime running lights however, which are broken up on the outer edge - similar to the newly facelifted Corsa. At the front the two grilles remain the same size and shape, although further camouflage to the side air intakes suggests the lower bumper may receive some design changes.

Just like the updated Corsa that arrived last year, there are no changes to the bodywork down the side and to the rear. What we could see with the new Mokka, like its supermini sibling, is a change to the trim level detailing with black badging and larger alloy wheels as standard.

The interior layout is expected to be the same with entry-level models getting two seven- seven-inch displays (which should get updated graphics) and higher-spec Mokkas gaining a 10-inch touchscreen and 12-inch digital driver’s display. Like the Corsa, the 10-inch display should use the latest Snapdragon Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm.

While the model we spied testing is the petrol version, we expect the same change to arrive on the Mokka Electric. Shortly after its launch, the EV received a range boost in 2021 with its 50kWh battery being able to cover 209 miles (up from 201). In 2023 this improved further thanks to a new 54kWh battery becoming able to provide a 252-mile range. We aren’t likely to see any mechanical changes to the Mokka Electric’s powertrain, but a revised front end could eke-out a few more miles yet.

The same range of petrol units should be carried over with a turbocharged 1.2-litre putting out 99bhp or 134bhp with the six-speed manual or 128bhp with the eight-speed automatic.

Kicking off at £27,275 currently in petrol form and £36,610 in ‘Electric’ form, the Mokka will probably receive a mild price increase with the 2024 update, too.

