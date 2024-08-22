Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Vauxhall Mokka Coffe-e is ‘cars and coffee’ taken a bit too literally

New barista-themed Vauxhall Mokka Electric gets a built-in coffee station and line of bespoke coffee blends

by: Tom Jervis
22 Aug 2024
Vauxhall Mokka Coffe-e - rear static6

The Vauxhall Mokka Coffe-e has ‘bean’ unveiled as a caffeinated one-off concept version of the brand’s popular small SUV.

According to Vauxhall, 80 percent of its buyers are coffee drinkers, so in what may be seen as a cheap marketing ‘shot’, the firm has ‘brewed’ up the Coffe-e concept car – no doubt as a nod to the Mokka’s homophonous nameplate.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Setting the Coffe-e apart from ‘regular’ (or ‘Tall’ if you’re in Starbucks) versions of the Mokka is its built-in coffee station, accessed via the touch of a button in the centre console. 

Vauxhall Mokka Coffe-e - coffee machine6

Nestled neatly into the Mokka’s 310-litre boot, it’s a barista’s dream, with two coffee machines – one bean-to-cup and the other using Nespresso-style pods – as well as a cabinet containing a coffee grinder, steamer wand and mini fridge. There’s also a pull-out table on which to concoct your beverages, plus a pair of posh Fox-branded umbrellas for whenever it decides to ‘pour’.

Once you close the boot, however, there’s not much to differentiate the Coffe-e from the standard, ‘decaffeinated’ Vauxhall Mokka SUV. The only changes are a model-specific coffee-mug badge on the bootlid, as well as the aforementioned button on the centre console.

Rather than trying to make the Mokka’s exterior more ‘brew-tiful’, Vauxhall has instead teamed up with artisanal coffee roasters, Cafeology, to develop a line of six unique blends which are intended to ‘express-o’ similar vibes to the car’s colour palette. Take Iconic Green, for example, which is described as having “a creamy and rich flavour with chocolate tones” – whatever that means.

That said, ‘cortado-n’t’ get too excited; Vauxhall has no plans to put the Mokka Coffe-e on sale, nor offer its line of car-themed espresso blends. The firm says the Coffe-e idea remains in the conceptual stage, but that said there’s no reason Vauxhall couldn’t start selling coffee via its online store at a ‘latte-r’ date.

The Mokka, on the other hand, is due for an update very soon, which is set to bring with it redesigned exterior lighting, a new steering wheel – taken from the larger Vauxhall Astra hatchback – plus a new processor and graphics for the infotainment system.

Fancy an new EV (with or without a coffee machine)? These are the best electric cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

2025 Vauxhall Mokka to receive minor updates inside and out
New facelifted Vauxhall Mokka spy shot - front grille
News

2025 Vauxhall Mokka to receive minor updates inside and out

Popular small SUV will be tweaked to align with Vauxhall’s fresher offerings
19 Aug 2024
New Vauxhall Mokka Hybrid: quicker, cleaner and yours for just over £25k
Vauxhall Mokka Hybrid - front
News

New Vauxhall Mokka Hybrid: quicker, cleaner and yours for just over £25k

Vauxhall has launched a new mild hybrid version of its Mokka small SUV, and it’s already available to buy
5 Jun 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Mokka Electric is a family-friendly EV for £191 a month
Vauxhall Mokka - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Mokka Electric is a family-friendly EV for £191 a month

Vauxhall’s Mokka Electric is a great all-round electric SUV - making it our Deal of the Day for 4 May
4 May 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Corsa Electric now cheaper than petrol!
Vauxhall Corsa Electric front corner driving
News

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Corsa Electric now cheaper than petrol!

Vauxhall is offering a Corsa or Mokka EV for less than the equivalent petrol car on identical terms
30 Apr 2024

Most Popular

Labour could introduce “regressive” pay-per-mile road tax in October’s Autumn Budget
HM Treasury sign
News

Labour could introduce “regressive” pay-per-mile road tax in October’s Autumn Budget

Introduction of a pay-per-mile road tax scheme, also known as road pricing, could see motorists pay more the further they drive
16 Aug 2024
New Skoda Superb Sleeper Edition packs Porsche performance into a sensible estate
Skoda Superb Sleeper Edition - front tracking
News

New Skoda Superb Sleeper Edition packs Porsche performance into a sensible estate

Is this the hottest family car around? One-off estate gets bonkers engine with sports car-slaying performance
21 Aug 2024
7 in 10 drivers make the same mistake when merging in-turn
UK Motorway
News

7 in 10 drivers make the same mistake when merging in-turn

Most drivers merge in traffic as soon as possible “so as not to appear rude”, despite contrary guidance from the Highway Code
19 Aug 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content