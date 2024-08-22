New Vauxhall Mokka Coffe-e is ‘cars and coffee’ taken a bit too literally

The Vauxhall Mokka Coffe-e has ‘bean’ unveiled as a caffeinated one-off concept version of the brand’s popular small SUV.

According to Vauxhall, 80 percent of its buyers are coffee drinkers, so in what may be seen as a cheap marketing ‘shot’, the firm has ‘brewed’ up the Coffe-e concept car – no doubt as a nod to the Mokka’s homophonous nameplate.

Setting the Coffe-e apart from ‘regular’ (or ‘Tall’ if you’re in Starbucks) versions of the Mokka is its built-in coffee station, accessed via the touch of a button in the centre console.

Nestled neatly into the Mokka’s 310-litre boot, it’s a barista’s dream, with two coffee machines – one bean-to-cup and the other using Nespresso-style pods – as well as a cabinet containing a coffee grinder, steamer wand and mini fridge. There’s also a pull-out table on which to concoct your beverages, plus a pair of posh Fox-branded umbrellas for whenever it decides to ‘pour’.

Once you close the boot, however, there’s not much to differentiate the Coffe-e from the standard, ‘decaffeinated’ Vauxhall Mokka SUV. The only changes are a model-specific coffee-mug badge on the bootlid, as well as the aforementioned button on the centre console.

Rather than trying to make the Mokka’s exterior more ‘brew-tiful’, Vauxhall has instead teamed up with artisanal coffee roasters, Cafeology, to develop a line of six unique blends which are intended to ‘express-o’ similar vibes to the car’s colour palette. Take Iconic Green, for example, which is described as having “a creamy and rich flavour with chocolate tones” – whatever that means.

That said, ‘cortado-n’t’ get too excited; Vauxhall has no plans to put the Mokka Coffe-e on sale, nor offer its line of car-themed espresso blends. The firm says the Coffe-e idea remains in the conceptual stage, but that said there’s no reason Vauxhall couldn’t start selling coffee via its online store at a ‘latte-r’ date.

The Mokka, on the other hand, is due for an update very soon, which is set to bring with it redesigned exterior lighting, a new steering wheel – taken from the larger Vauxhall Astra hatchback – plus a new processor and graphics for the infotainment system.

