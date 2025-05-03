Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Mokka Electric Ultimate is a well-equipped EV for £196 a month

The Mokka Electric has just been facelifted, yet it’s already a steal at this price. No wonder it’s our Deal of the Day for 3 May

By:Alastair Crooks
3 May 2025
Vauxhall Mokka Electric - front cornering, alt
  • Heated, massaging driver’s seat
  • Recently facelifted
  • £196.58 a month

The second-generation Vauxhall Mokka has been a huge hit since it arrived in 2021. It’s easy to see why, as it’s almost as affordable to buy and run as its smaller Corsa supermini sibling, but it provides SUV style and in the case of this exceptional deal we’ve found, all-electric power. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Thanks to this personal contract hire agreement from Lease Car UK, via the Auto Express Find A Car service, the Vauxhall Mokka Electric can be had for as little as £196 a month. Based over 36 months, this deal has a 5,000-mile annual mileage limit, and requires a sensible deposit of £2,658. If the mileage limit is a little slim for you, you can bump it up to 10,000 miles for an extra £30 a month.

This isn’t for the standard Griffin variant or even the mid-spec GS trim, either; the deal we’ve found is based on the range-topping Ultimate, so there’s a bucketload of equipment on offer.

To complement the facelift introduced on the Mokka last year, you get 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, matrix LED headlights, a two-tone paint finish, tinted rear windows and sporty GS bumpers front and rear. 

Inside you’ll find a pair of 10-inch displays on the dash, heated front seats in some rather snazzy suede upholstery, and even a massage function for the driver. Also included is a heated steering wheel, built-in sat-nav, a wireless charging pad, keyless entry, a panoramic rear view camera and adaptive cruise control.

While this is the Ultimate trim, it’s not the ultimate Mokka Electric, because you have to make do with the smaller 50kWh battery. But that’s not a problem, as there’s still a maximum range of 209 miles – easily enough for most. Plus, thanks to 100kW charging speeds, a zero to 80 per cent top-up takes half an hour. 

Vauxhall Mokka Electric - dashboard

There’s adequate power, too, as the Mokka Electric comes with a 154bhp electric motor (replacing the pre-2024 model’s 134bhp unit). It’s nippy off the line thanks to its immediate torque, and a 0-62mph sprint time of nine seconds is nothing to be sniffed at. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Vauxhall Mokka leasing offers from leading providers on our Vauxhall Mokka Electric hub page.

Check out the Vauxhall Mokka deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Deals on Vauxhall Mokka Electric rivals

Skoda Elroq

Skoda Elroq

New Skoda ElroqFrom £295 ppm**
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
