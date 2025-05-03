Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Mokka Electric Ultimate is a well-equipped EV for £196 a month

Heated, massaging driver’s seat

Recently facelifted

£196.58 a month

The second-generation Vauxhall Mokka has been a huge hit since it arrived in 2021. It’s easy to see why, as it’s almost as affordable to buy and run as its smaller Corsa supermini sibling, but it provides SUV style and in the case of this exceptional deal we’ve found, all-electric power.

Thanks to this personal contract hire agreement from Lease Car UK, via the Auto Express Find A Car service, the Vauxhall Mokka Electric can be had for as little as £196 a month. Based over 36 months, this deal has a 5,000-mile annual mileage limit, and requires a sensible deposit of £2,658. If the mileage limit is a little slim for you, you can bump it up to 10,000 miles for an extra £30 a month.

This isn’t for the standard Griffin variant or even the mid-spec GS trim, either; the deal we’ve found is based on the range-topping Ultimate, so there’s a bucketload of equipment on offer.

To complement the facelift introduced on the Mokka last year, you get 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, matrix LED headlights, a two-tone paint finish, tinted rear windows and sporty GS bumpers front and rear.