Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Mokka Electric Ultimate is a well-equipped EV for £196 a month
The Mokka Electric has just been facelifted, yet it’s already a steal at this price. No wonder it’s our Deal of the Day for 3 May
- Heated, massaging driver’s seat
- Recently facelifted
- £196.58 a month
The second-generation Vauxhall Mokka has been a huge hit since it arrived in 2021. It’s easy to see why, as it’s almost as affordable to buy and run as its smaller Corsa supermini sibling, but it provides SUV style and in the case of this exceptional deal we’ve found, all-electric power.
Thanks to this personal contract hire agreement from Lease Car UK, via the Auto Express Find A Car service, the Vauxhall Mokka Electric can be had for as little as £196 a month. Based over 36 months, this deal has a 5,000-mile annual mileage limit, and requires a sensible deposit of £2,658. If the mileage limit is a little slim for you, you can bump it up to 10,000 miles for an extra £30 a month.
This isn’t for the standard Griffin variant or even the mid-spec GS trim, either; the deal we’ve found is based on the range-topping Ultimate, so there’s a bucketload of equipment on offer.
To complement the facelift introduced on the Mokka last year, you get 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, matrix LED headlights, a two-tone paint finish, tinted rear windows and sporty GS bumpers front and rear.
Inside you’ll find a pair of 10-inch displays on the dash, heated front seats in some rather snazzy suede upholstery, and even a massage function for the driver. Also included is a heated steering wheel, built-in sat-nav, a wireless charging pad, keyless entry, a panoramic rear view camera and adaptive cruise control.
While this is the Ultimate trim, it’s not the ultimate Mokka Electric, because you have to make do with the smaller 50kWh battery. But that’s not a problem, as there’s still a maximum range of 209 miles – easily enough for most. Plus, thanks to 100kW charging speeds, a zero to 80 per cent top-up takes half an hour.
There’s adequate power, too, as the Mokka Electric comes with a 154bhp electric motor (replacing the pre-2024 model’s 134bhp unit). It’s nippy off the line thanks to its immediate torque, and a 0-62mph sprint time of nine seconds is nothing to be sniffed at.
