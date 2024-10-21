New Vauxhall Mokka gets stylish look and better tech to take on the Ford Puma

The Vauxhall Mokka has been given a subtle mid-life nip and tuck to keep it looking fresh, with rival small SUVs such as the Ford Puma and Renault Captur having already received significant facelifts this year.

Admittedly, the new Mokka doesn’t appear all that different from the current model, with styling changes limited to a tweaked front bumper to improve aerodynamics, a new ‘three block’ lighting signature for the headlights and tail-lights – which also features on the refreshed Corsa and new Frontera – plus special aero wheels for the Mokka Electric.

Chrome trim has been removed, but every model gets a black accent line running from the bonnet, around the top of the side windows, to the bootlid.

Inside, every Mokka now features a dual 10-inch display as standard, plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The central touchscreen is also running a new infotainment system which can be personalised with widgets, similar to a smartphone, while select models will use ChatGPT artificial intelligence to offer recommendations for routes and destinations for the sat-nav.

Elsewhere, there’s a new steering wheel design and all the fabrics used for the cabin are made from recycled materials. The centre console now has a matt silver finish, but fewer physical buttons than before as Vauxhall has decided to have more settings controlled through the touchscreen. Finally, top-of-the-range models will feature a wireless smartphone charging pad and a 180-degree rear-view camera.

The Vauxhall Mokka’s engine range has also been simplified as part of the facelift. The entry-level 99bhp petrol engine has been dropped, along with the 50kWh battery and 134bhp e-motor set-up that has been offered in the EV version since the model was introduced.