New Vauxhall Mokka gets stylish look and better tech to take on the Ford Puma
Updated version of Vauxhall’s stylish small SUV is due to go on sale in the next few weeks
The Vauxhall Mokka has been given a subtle mid-life nip and tuck to keep it looking fresh, with rival small SUVs such as the Ford Puma and Renault Captur having already received significant facelifts this year.
Admittedly, the new Mokka doesn’t appear all that different from the current model, with styling changes limited to a tweaked front bumper to improve aerodynamics, a new ‘three block’ lighting signature for the headlights and tail-lights – which also features on the refreshed Corsa and new Frontera – plus special aero wheels for the Mokka Electric.
Chrome trim has been removed, but every model gets a black accent line running from the bonnet, around the top of the side windows, to the bootlid.
Inside, every Mokka now features a dual 10-inch display as standard, plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The central touchscreen is also running a new infotainment system which can be personalised with widgets, similar to a smartphone, while select models will use ChatGPT artificial intelligence to offer recommendations for routes and destinations for the sat-nav.
Elsewhere, there’s a new steering wheel design and all the fabrics used for the cabin are made from recycled materials. The centre console now has a matt silver finish, but fewer physical buttons than before as Vauxhall has decided to have more settings controlled through the touchscreen. Finally, top-of-the-range models will feature a wireless smartphone charging pad and a 180-degree rear-view camera.
The Vauxhall Mokka’s engine range has also been simplified as part of the facelift. The entry-level 99bhp petrol engine has been dropped, along with the 50kWh battery and 134bhp e-motor set-up that has been offered in the EV version since the model was introduced.
The line-up still kicks off with a turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, but it produces 134bhp, and is only available with a six-speed manual gearbox.
Above that is the Mokka Hybrid, which also features a 134bhp three-pot petrol engine, but it gets a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with a 28bhp electric motor built in. The e-motor is powered by a small 0.9kWh battery that allows the car to drive on pure-electric power for short periods at low speeds, and offers improved fuel efficiency compared with an equivalent pure-petrol model.
Finally, the Mokka Electric will now be available exclusively with a 54kWh battery and 154bhp e-motor, just like its sister car, the Jeep Avenger. This powertrain offers a range of up to 250 miles, while the 100kW maximum charging speed means a 0 to 80 per cent top-up in half an hour.
There will be no option packs to choose from either, meaning buyers will simply have to pick from one of three trim levels: Design, GS and Ultimate. Pricing and full equipment lists will be announced soon, as the new Vauxhall Mokka is due to go on sale before the end of the year.
Prices are likely to start from about £24,000 for the petrol-powered version, while the Mokka Electric should start from under £35,000 – though we may see Vauxhall look to offer PCP price parity on its EV and ICE models – just as it has recently with the Corsa and Astra.
