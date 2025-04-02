Vauxhall Mokka Griffin returns to line-up with £24,995 starting price 

The Vauxhall Mokka received a mid-life refresh late last year with the Design, GS and Ultimate trim levels all making the cut. A notable exception was the Griffin variant, however, but Vauxhall has just announced this special edition has returned to the line-up.

Offered with petrol, hybrid or pure-electric power, Vauxhall says the special-edition Mokka Griffin comes with “an enhanced specification for a more attractive price point”. The Griffin features more kit compared with the entry-level Design model, including some visual upgrades such as a black roof and tinted rear windows.

Pricing for the Mokka Griffin starts at £24,995 with the 134bhp 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a six-speed manual transmission, which is a £515 premium over the Design. The Mokka Griffin can also be had with the 128bhp 1.2-litre petrol with an eight-speed automatic for £26,595, a 134bhp 1.2-litre hybrid, at £27,595, or in Mokka Electric form for £32,495.

Along with 17-inch diamond-cut wheels and the colour contrasting roof, the Mokka Griffin can be had in all five of the exterior colours available on the Mokka range: white, black, grey, blue and green.

The cabin features heated seats for the front occupants with a heated artificial leather steering wheel, plus electronic climate control. An automatic anti-glare rear-view mirror, moveable boot floor, power-folding heated door mirrors and keyless go are also standard equipment.

As you’d find across the rest of the updated Mokka range, there are two 10-inch displays on the dash, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. There’s also Vauxhall’s ‘Intelli-LED’ automatic headlights, rain-sensitive wipers and a suite of safety kit, such as rear parking sensors, traffic-sign recognition, cruise control, lane-keep assist and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection.

The revamped Mokka Griffin marks a £3,440 jump over the previous version that was only released in spring 2024. However, the old Mokka Griffin started with the 1.2-litre 99bhp three-cylinder engine and six-speed manual powertrain, which is no longer offered on Vauxhall’s smallest SUV.

