New Vauxhall Mokka Electric Long Range does what it says on the tin

With a striking exterior design and a much-improved interior compared to the older car, the Vauxhall Mokka is one of our favourite small SUVs – and now the electric version has just been upgraded with a fresh powertrain from parent company Stellantis.

The new 54kWh battery is being rolled out across many of the all-electric offerings within the Stellantis group, having found its way into the Vauxhall Mokka Electric’s sister models like the Jeep Avenger, Citroen e-C4, Peugeot E-2008 and even the Mokka’s supermini sibling - the recently updated Corsa Electric.

The older 50kWh Mokka Electric will still be available alongside the bigger-battery model. As the name suggests, the Long Range version ups the maximum range to 252 miles (from 209 miles) and adds a 154bhp front-mounted electric motor – 20bhp more than before. Charging speeds of 100kW means a 20-80 per cent refill takes 27 minutes. The Long Range car also comes with a heat pump to help the Mokka get as close as possible to the quoted range figures in all conditions.

Pricing for the Long Range starts from £37,610 and deliveries are expected from March. Like the standard Mokka Electric, the Long Range is offered in Design, GS and Ultimate trims, costing an extra £1,000 over the 50kWh model.

In Design trim, there are LED lights front and rear, 17-inch alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a leather-effect flat-bottomed steering wheel and a rear-view camera. The suite of standard safety systems include lane-keep assist, traffic-sign recognition and automatic braking.

The GS (from £39,985) adds a sportier look with 18-inch alloy wheels with red accents, tinted rear windows, a black roof, blacked-out badging and red trim, plus the standard-fit seven-inch central touchscreen is upped to a 10-inch version with a 12-inch driver’s display. There’s also a heated steering wheel, heated front seats and dual-zone climate control.

The range-topping Ultimate in Long Range trim is priced at £42,295. For your money you get a new set of 18-inch alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, lane-positioning assist, blind-spot alert, and LED matrix headlights. The interior gains Alcantara seats with massage function, plus keyless entry and start.

Vauxhall’s five-year personal contract purchase finance offer is available on the new Mokka Long Range as well. It’s offered from £399 per month, including a £7,000 deposit contribution with a customer deposit of £2,722 on a 5.9 per cent APR.

