News

New Vauxhall Mokka Hybrid: quicker, cleaner and yours for just over £25k

Vauxhall has launched a new mild hybrid version of its Mokka small SUV, and it’s already available to buy

by: Sam Naylor
5 Jun 2024
Vauxhall Mokka Hybrid - front4

Vauxhall has announced that its new Vauxhall Mokka Hybrid is on sale now, with prices ranging from £25,320 for the entry-level model to £34,115 for a top-spec example. That puts it around £2,400 more than an equivalent Vauxhall Corsa Hybrid, which shares much of the same tech.

The new model uses a 1.2-litre petrol engine with 134bhp alongside an electric motor within the six-speed DCT gearbox that produces 27bhp. The 0.9kWh battery means the Mokka Hybrid is a mild hybrid, but unlike many cars with that description it’s able to drive on electric power alone, albeit briefly.

The hybrid Vauxhall Mokka is more efficient than its non-hybrid equivalent, the 128bhp petrol model with an eight-speed auto gearbox: the brand says that standard car’s 57.6mpg fuel economy is 11.3 miles per gallon better in the hybrid model, and CO2 is lower, too. The Mokka Hybrid is also slightly faster to accelerate thanks in part to the slight power bump from the electric motor.

Equipment includes 17-inch alloys, a seven-inch touchscreen, digital dials, heated seats and a heated steering wheel on all versions. You also get LED headlights, high beam assist, parking sensors and a reversing camera, lane keep assist, cruise control and automatic emergency braking on all versions from the entry-level Griffin upwards, at prices starting from £25,320.

Move up to GS trim at £30,810 and the Mokka Hybrid comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, a 10-inch touchscreen with smartphone connectivity, climate control, automatic windscreen wipers and an auto-dimming main mirror. Top-spec Ultimate trim costs £34,115 and adds Matrix LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, blind spot assist, keyless entry and Alcantara seats with a massage function.

Sam Naylor
