New Vauxhall Mokka facelift takes the fight to the Ford Puma with £24k starting price

The new Vauxhall Mokka is available to order now with prices starting from £24,705. Meanwhile the Mokka Electric is priced from £33,245, but given that it features a larger 54kWh battery as standard, this represents a huge price cut for the EV.

During its mid-life refresh Vauxhall’s stylish small SUV received subtle styling tweaks, an interior makeover and a simplified engine line-up. There are no option packs, so buyers simply pick from one of three trim levels – Design, GS and Ultimate – and decide whether they want pure-petrol, mild-hybrid or pure-electric power.

Standard kit with Design trim includes a 10-inch touchscreen, a 10-inch driver’s display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights, 17-inch diamond-cut wheels, rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control and other safety systems such as driver-attention alert and lane-keep assist.

Upgrading to GS trim (+£1,200) adds exterior accents and a roof in gloss black, rear privacy glass and larger 18-inch rims, while the interior gets ambient lighting, a central armrest, grab handles and black upholstery.

Range-topping Ultimate models (+£3,450 over Design) build on that with IntelliLux matrix headlights and heated seats with suede upholstery, plus lumbar support and a massaging function for the driver. They also get a heated steering wheel, built-in sat-nav, a wireless smartphone charging pad, keyless entry and more driver-assistance tech.

The new engine line-up kicks off with a 134bhp turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and capable of 49.5mpg. Above that is a 128bhp version of the same motor mated to an eight-speed automatic.

The Mokka Hybrid costs from £27,305 and also has a 134bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine, but a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with an integrated 28bhp electric motor. This set-up allows for short periods of pure-electric driving at low speeds, plus average fuel economy up to 58.8mpg

In the Mokka Electric, the combination of a 54kWh battery and a 154bhp e-motor provides up to 250 miles of range, 0-62mph in nine seconds and a 0 to 80 per cent top-up in half an hour, thanks to a 100kW maximum charging speed.

Vauxhall is also offering Mokka Electric buyers £500 towards an Ohme Pro home wallbox charger, or £500 worth of free charging credits to use either with public chargers at Tesco supermarkets or the Octopus Electroverse network.

