New Vauxhall Grandland hybrid priced under £35k, but EV is £7k more

UK pricing and specifications for the striking new Vauxhall Grandland have been revealed ahead of its introduction to customers in the coming months. This all-new generation of Vauxhall family cars represents the pinnacle of the current range, but still offers impressive value by largely undercutting many of its key electric car and hybrid car rivals on price.

The range kicks off with the base hybrid Design model from £34,700, rising to £36,650 for the mid-level GS and £38,400 for the top-spec Ultimate. All hybrid models feature the same 1.2-litre powertrain as found throughout the Stellantis family, producing 134bhp, which is good for a leisurely 10.2 second 0-62mph sprint. Economy is fairly impressive, though, posting up to 51.4mpg combined and a C02 rating of just 125g/km.

Like other Stellantis family cars that use this powertrain, such as the Peugeot 3008 or Fiat 600, the hybrid system is pretty mild, so will only allow the car to creep around at town speeds on the electric motor by itself. Instead, the electric motor acts like more of an assist to the petrol engine, which in all models powers the front wheels via a dual-clutch transmission.

Above this sits a fully-electric variant, sharing a 73kWh battery pack and single-motor layout with the Peugeot E-3008. Here it produces 210bhp, and has a WLTP range of 325 miles – equivalent to the Peugeot. Its 0-62mph time drops to 9.0 seconds, and comes as standard with a range-saving heat pump, too. Peak DC charging will top the battery up from 10 to 80 per cent in just 26 minutes, but those wanting even more range will be happy to know a long-range 98kWh model is also on its way in a few months time.

The all-electric models are available in the same three trim levels as the hybrid, and are priced between £41,995 for the entry-level model and £45,195 for the Ultimate. These prices are nearly £5,000 less than a Peugeot E-3008 equivalent at the low-end, a gap retained right up to the top-spec Ultimate.