New Vauxhall Grandland hybrid priced under £35k, but EV is £7k more
The all-new Vauxhall Grandland family SUV undercuts key rivals from Peugeot and Ford on price
UK pricing and specifications for the striking new Vauxhall Grandland have been revealed ahead of its introduction to customers in the coming months. This all-new generation of Vauxhall family cars represents the pinnacle of the current range, but still offers impressive value by largely undercutting many of its key electric car and hybrid car rivals on price.
The range kicks off with the base hybrid Design model from £34,700, rising to £36,650 for the mid-level GS and £38,400 for the top-spec Ultimate. All hybrid models feature the same 1.2-litre powertrain as found throughout the Stellantis family, producing 134bhp, which is good for a leisurely 10.2 second 0-62mph sprint. Economy is fairly impressive, though, posting up to 51.4mpg combined and a C02 rating of just 125g/km.
Like other Stellantis family cars that use this powertrain, such as the Peugeot 3008 or Fiat 600, the hybrid system is pretty mild, so will only allow the car to creep around at town speeds on the electric motor by itself. Instead, the electric motor acts like more of an assist to the petrol engine, which in all models powers the front wheels via a dual-clutch transmission.
Above this sits a fully-electric variant, sharing a 73kWh battery pack and single-motor layout with the Peugeot E-3008. Here it produces 210bhp, and has a WLTP range of 325 miles – equivalent to the Peugeot. Its 0-62mph time drops to 9.0 seconds, and comes as standard with a range-saving heat pump, too. Peak DC charging will top the battery up from 10 to 80 per cent in just 26 minutes, but those wanting even more range will be happy to know a long-range 98kWh model is also on its way in a few months time.
The all-electric models are available in the same three trim levels as the hybrid, and are priced between £41,995 for the entry-level model and £45,195 for the Ultimate. These prices are nearly £5,000 less than a Peugeot E-3008 equivalent at the low-end, a gap retained right up to the top-spec Ultimate.
It also compares favourably with other EV rivals like the Ford Explorer and Volkswagen ID.4, which both start at around £45,000. The Skoda Enyaq is the exception, with its £36,970 entry-price but as this is fitted with a much smaller 58kWh battery, jumping up to the more comparable 77kWh option takes it back up to the price point of its VW and Ford counterparts.
Despite starting at a lower base price, kit has not been dramatically omitted, although you’ll need to step up to the mid-range GS or Ultimate for the Grandland’s new-age tech. Base Design models run on 19-inch alloy wheels, and come with LED headlights, a 10-inch touchscreen, dual-zone climate control and a full active safety suite as standard.
Step up through the range, though, and you’ll find Vauxhall’s impressive new 16-inch touchscreen interface, illuminated grille and Griffin logo, clever transparent wireless charging box for your phone and the more striking dual-colour exterior finishes. Top-spec Ultimate models with the electric powertrain are fully-loaded, with added extras including 20-inch wheels, a panoramic glass roof and semi-active dampers.
Vauxhall’s been equally ambitious with its introductory offers, too, with both hybrid and electric Design models being offered at £469 per month on a four and five year PCP offer. Electric models also pick up either a free at-home wall-box charging installation or a year’s free charging through the brand’s Charge nGo network.
Click here for our list of the best hybrid SUVs...