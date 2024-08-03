Hyundai Tucson vs Ford Kuga vs Vauxhall Grandland: which is the ultimate hybrid family SUV?

In years gone by, Ford and Vauxhall dominated UK roads. The best-selling top 10 sales charts were filled almost entirely with models from both manufacturers; from Fiesta to Nova, Escort to Astra, and Sierra to Cavalier, many categories tended to have two default choices, with rivals hanging on to their coat tails.

Today, the choice in every class is wider than ever – and there are more niches to dip into for a new car – so Ford and Vauxhall have both seen their dominance wane. In the family SUV category, both have been overtaken by the Hyundai Tucson, and those numbers look set to be bolstered further, courtesy of an update for 2024.

But both of those old greats have refused to stand still. Ford has introduced a mid-life facelift for the Kuga, while the Vauxhall Grandland benefits from a new hybrid powertrain that is designed to take the car to another level. So which of our trio’s changes see it rise to the top of the heap?

Hyundai Tucson

Model: Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate Price: £40,640 Powertrain: 1.6-litre 4cyl turbo HEV, 212bhp, front-wheel drive 0-62mph: 8.2 seconds Test Efficiency: 42.6mpg/9.4mpl CO2: 133g/km Annual VED: £590

We’re testing the high ranking versions of each of these cars – not necessarily the ones that make the most financial sense, but ones that showcase just how much tech is available in today’s family SUVs. In the case of the Hyundai Tucson, we’re trying the top-spec Ultimate model, which comes to £41,340 when you include the optional Jupiter Orange metallic paint at £700.

Tech highlights

Many of the changes to the latest Tucson are subtly cosmetic, but there are some minor revisions to the powertrain. Whether you go for mild, full, or plug-in hybrid, all versions are based around a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine.