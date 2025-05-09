Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Fiat 600e offers high-mileage EV drivers 12,000 miles a year for just £342 a month 

The 600e mixes the retro design of the smaller 500e with more interior space. It’s our Deal of the Day for 9 May

By:Steve Walker
9 May 2025
Fiat 600e UK - front cornering
  • Retro design
  • 254-mile range; 
  • 12,000 miles a year for £342.03 a month

Love the retro flair of the Fiat 500e but feel it's a bit too small on the inside? The 600e is its bigger brother, combining similar levels of panache with a welcome dose of practicality. But, despite its larger size, you can get one for a remarkably small price even if you're a high mileage driver.

Advertisement - Article continues below

If you scour the Auto Express Find a Car service, you’ll find that Pink Car Leasing is offering the fashionable Fiat for £342.03 a month. Not the most eye-catching price, admittedly, but this deal isn't for the 5,000-mile limit we usually feature. You get a whopping 12,000 miles a year. 

That gives fantastic flexibility for higher mileage drivers who don't want to be stung for travelling further during their lease agreements.

This is a 48-month deal which requires £4,104.31 to be put down as an initial payment – not the cheapest but remember this is a 12,000-miles-a-year deal.

The package gets you a 600e in ‘Red’ trim – that's the name of it, although it does also come painted in a vibrant shade of red as standard. 

Also included is climate control, rear parking sensors, LED headlights, a digital instrument display and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Fiat also throws in a heat pump to improve efficiency during the winter. 

John McIlroy driving the Fiat 600e in the UK

The 600e shares a lot of its components with the likes of the Peugeot E-2008 and Vauxhall Mokka Electric, so under the cutesy styling lies a 54kWh battery pack which gives a claimed 254 miles of range. 

A 154bhp electric motor gives keen performance, while supple suspension gives a cosseting and refined driving experience.  

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Fiat 600e leasing offers from leading providers on our Fiat 600e hub page.

Check out the Fiat 600e deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: The Hyundai i20 supermini brings cheap thrills at only £165 a month
Hyundai i20 main image

Car Deal of the Day: The Hyundai i20 supermini brings cheap thrills at only £165 a month

Hyundai’s i20 is a quietly excellent little car – and cheap too. It’s our Deal of the Day for 8 May
News
8 May 2025
Car Deal of the Day: The Toyota Proace City Verso is a practical EV for just £200 a month
Toyota Proace City Verso - front corner

Car Deal of the Day: The Toyota Proace City Verso is a practical EV for just £200 a month

Spacious electric motoring doesn’t come much cheaper than this van-based MPV. It’s our Deal of the Day for 7 May
News
7 May 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Volvo XC60 Black Edition is a mean-looking, posh SUV for under £450 a month
Volvo XC60 - full front

Car Deal of the Day: Volvo XC60 Black Edition is a mean-looking, posh SUV for under £450 a month

The XC60 is Volvo’s best-selling car, and loved by Brits. It’s our Deal of the Day for 6 May
News
6 May 2025
Car Deal of the Day: There’s nothing controversial about the Ford Capri for £235 a month
Ford Capri - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: There’s nothing controversial about the Ford Capri for £235 a month

The revival of the Ford Capri comes surprisingly cheap. It’s our Deal of the Day for 5 May
News
5 May 2025

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: Volvo XC60 Black Edition is a mean-looking, posh SUV for under £450 a month
Volvo XC60 - full front

Car Deal of the Day: Volvo XC60 Black Edition is a mean-looking, posh SUV for under £450 a month

The XC60 is Volvo’s best-selling car, and loved by Brits. It’s our Deal of the Day for 6 May
News
6 May 2025
EV affordability alarm! Running costs are £6k higher than for petrol cars, say car clubs
BYD Atto 3 - front cornering

EV affordability alarm! Running costs are £6k higher than for petrol cars, say car clubs

Running costs for car share club EVs are £6k higher than ICE equivalents according to new data
News
8 May 2025
New BMW 1 Series and electric i1 to target younger drivers with bold design
BMW 1 Series render - front

New BMW 1 Series and electric i1 to target younger drivers with bold design

The BMW 1 Series is set for a shake-up, with a Neue Klasse front end and a choice of hybrid or battery electric powertrains when it arrives in showroo…
News
7 May 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content