Car Deal of the Day: Fiat 600e offers high-mileage EV drivers 12,000 miles a year for just £342 a month 

Retro design

254-mile range;

12,000 miles a year for £342.03 a month

Love the retro flair of the Fiat 500e but feel it's a bit too small on the inside? The 600e is its bigger brother, combining similar levels of panache with a welcome dose of practicality. But, despite its larger size, you can get one for a remarkably small price even if you're a high mileage driver.

If you scour the Auto Express Find a Car service, you’ll find that Pink Car Leasing is offering the fashionable Fiat for £342.03 a month. Not the most eye-catching price, admittedly, but this deal isn't for the 5,000-mile limit we usually feature. You get a whopping 12,000 miles a year.

That gives fantastic flexibility for higher mileage drivers who don't want to be stung for travelling further during their lease agreements.

This is a 48-month deal which requires £4,104.31 to be put down as an initial payment – not the cheapest but remember this is a 12,000-miles-a-year deal.

The package gets you a 600e in ‘Red’ trim – that's the name of it, although it does also come painted in a vibrant shade of red as standard.

Also included is climate control, rear parking sensors, LED headlights, a digital instrument display and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Fiat also throws in a heat pump to improve efficiency during the winter.

The 600e shares a lot of its components with the likes of the Peugeot E-2008 and Vauxhall Mokka Electric, so under the cutesy styling lies a 54kWh battery pack which gives a claimed 254 miles of range.

A 154bhp electric motor gives keen performance, while supple suspension gives a cosseting and refined driving experience.

