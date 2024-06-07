New Renault Captur 2024 facelift review: stylish small SUV gets welcome updates

Under the skin, the dampers have been retuned to boost the car’s handling, while the Captur’s powertrains are carried over from the outgoing car. There’s a 99bhp 1.0 TCe turbo petrol, or the 1.6 E-Tech Hybrid we’re driving here.

Inside, the Captur has been given an even more thorough overhaul. All models are now fitted with a 10.4-inch portrait touchscreen that features Renault’s Google-powered infotainment system, and higher-spec cars come with Google Maps for navigation and a range of connected services. The system is the same as that found on the Clio – after all, the Captur shares the same platform and tech as the supermini – and the system is pretty easy to use. There are more than 50 voice commands on offer, while a wide range of apps are compatible with the system, too.

One welcome addition as part of the Captur’s update is a bank of toggle switches that sit below the main screen. These are used to operate the (standard fit) climate control, so you don’t need to go anywhere near the screen to adjust the cabin temperature.

Also included on the dashboard is a My Safety button, which can be configured to set the Captur’s safety systems as you like them. By default, all of the car’s assistance features – speed-limit warning, lane departure, forward-collision alert – activate every time you start the car. But one press of the My Safety button allows you to set your personalised safety settings before you drive away.

The cabin now features 26 per cent recycled fabrics in its construction, while leather is completely off the menu. This top-spec Esprit Alpine features a leather substitute that feels just like the real thing, while the seats themselves are comfortable and supportive. Overall quality inside is great, especially when you consider the Captur’s competitive pricing.