News

Save the date! New facelifted Renault Captur to be revealed on 4 April

The Renault Captur will renew its rivalry with the Nissan Juke with a comprehensive update, including and aggressive new look

by: Ellis Hyde
27 Mar 2024
Renault Captur - front (exclusive image)2

The facelifted Renault Captur will be unveiled on 4 April, it’s been announced. The updated version of Renault’s small crossover is set to receive a similar reboot to the closely related Clio supermini’s last year. 

Our exclusive image of the facelifted Captur is based on some European patent applications that surfaced online, and shows how the Nissan Juke rival will evolve. The new more dramatic, sharp-edged front end pulls the design towards that of the flagship Austral, and slightly further away from the more closely related Clio. There’s a more aggressive front bumper, while the front grille plays with Renault’s latest corporate identity.

The rear will be more familiar, with the current car’s C-shaped tail-lights being carried over and only mild revisions to plastic components, such as the bumper. And as is usually the case with mid-life updates, key metal panels, such as the doors, will remain unchanged.

Expect several major upgrades in the cabin, though, with a further boost in material quality – one of the existing Captur’s strongest facets – and both the larger, 9.3-inch, portrait-layout infotainment system and the 10-inch instrument panel rolled out to more of the trim levels.

Renault Captur - rear (exclusive image)2

While the revised Captur will stay true to the same CMF-B underpinnings as the Clio, it will not follow that model in being offered with conventional pure-petrol powertrains. Instead, the Captur will be electrified only, in the UK at least, with the existing 1.6-litre E-Tech full-hybrid configuration retained. 

There’s no word yet on whether the previous plug-in hybrid variant may reappear, perhaps in a modified form with increased electric range – but it’s conceivable that Renault will stick with full-hybrid tech on this Captur, allowing a switch to even more efficient petrol-based hybrid powertrains (jointly developed with Chinese conglomerate Geely) on the next completely new generation, due in 2026.

Click here to discover the best small SUVs currently on the market...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

