New Renault Captur receives dramatic facelift and Google-powered tech

The facelifted Renault Captur is here with a dramatic new look and Google-powered technology onboard. The refreshed version of Renault’s small SUV follows hot on the heels of the heavily updated Ford Puma and lightly revamped Nissan Juke.

The big styling change is the Captur’s new, much less rounded front end which features a complex grille design, which we mocked up in a set of exclusive images earlier in the year. The styling takes its cues from the all-electric Renault Scenic E-Tech; the brand’s redesigned logo features on the Captur, along with new vertical lighting strakes on either side of the front bumper, which has been tweaked too.

The rear has received a more subtle rethink, including a simpler rear bumper and diffuser, and the tail-light housings are now transparent. Two-tone paint schemes will be offered on the facelifted Captur, and come standard with range-topping Esprit Alpine trim, which is also a new addition to the small SUV range.

Moving inside, all but the base Captur is now equipped with a 10.4-inch central touchscreen running the same OpenR Link infotainment system, also from the Renault Scenic. Google Maps and Google Assistant come built in, with over 50 apps available through the Google Play store. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also standard fit with the new setup.

Other tech upgrades include a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a wireless charging pad and two USB-C charging ports for those up front, plus another two USB-C ports in the rear on select models.