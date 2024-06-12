Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Updated Renault Captur pricing and specs announced

The facelifted Renault Captur shares kit with the Clio, and starts from £21,095

by: Dean Gibson
11 Jun 2024
Prices for the new Renault Captur small SUV have been announced, with a starting point of £21,095 for the refreshed range. This is a lower starting price than for the outgoing car, and helps the Captur undercut most of its small SUV rivals by around £3,000 to £5,000. 

The updated model features a new nose that shares design cues with the recently revised Renault Clio, a car that uses the same platform and running gear as the Captur. There's a new interior, too, featuring a 10.4-inch infotainment touchscreen on all models, with a Google-based operating system.

The new Renault Captur range kicks off with Evolution trim, which features 17-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch driver's display, wireless smartphone integration and charging, a reversing camera and rear parking sensors, auto LED lights, USB-C ports for the driver and front passenger, rain-sensing wipers, heated mirrors, climate control and keyless entry.

Techno trim adds 18-inch wheels, a 10.25-inch driver's display, rear USB-C ports, connected services with navigation using Google Maps, roof rails, a split-level boot floor and Renault's Multisense three-stage driving modes. At the top of the range, the Esprit Alpine features 19-inch wheels, two-tone paint, a heated steering wheel and seats, adaptive cruise control and electrically adjustable height for the front seats.

There are two engine options, starting with the three-cylinder turbocharged TCe 100. This has 89bhp and 160Nm of torque, a 0-62mph time of 14.3 seconds and quoted WLTP fuel economy of up to 47.9mpg. At launch, it's only offered with Evolution and Techno trims, costing £21,095 and £22,795 respectively.

Renault's E-Tech full hybrid returns, with a 1.6-litre petrol engine augmented by two electric motors and a modest 1.26kWh battery. This makes 143bhp and a maximum of 205Nm of torque from the main electric motor, and the 0-62mph sprint takes 10.6 seconds. Fuel economy is rated at 60.1mpg on the WLTP test cycle. The E-Tech powertrain comes in every trim, with the top-spec Esprit Alpine priced at £27,995.

The facelifted Renault Captur is available to order now, with first deliveries scheduled to begin in July.

