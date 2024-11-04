New Renault Rafale E-Tech PHEV 2024 review: plug-in power adds to SUV's appeal

Verdict

Thanks to the refinement and tax advantages, the plug-in hybrid Renault Rafale is slightly more appealing than the standard car, but the new propulsion system doesn’t fix the problems altogether. With an £8,000 premium over the hybrid and few significant improvements in the way the car rides and handles, it still can’t quite challenge the premium models with which it hopes to compete.

Advertisement - Article continues below

When we first drove the Renault Rafale, the coupe-SUV ambitiously billed as a rival to the Audi Q3 Sportback left us a little lukewarm. With trendy styling, plenty of space and great on-board technology, it wasn’t short of talents, but it was let down slightly by its uninspiring hybrid system and mediocre driving experience.

But the latest addition to the Rafale range aims to fix that by replacing the conventional hybrid system with a 296bhp plug-in hybrid powertrain that promises low company car tax rates and all-wheel drive, as well as a 60-mile electric-only range.

It delivers that without sacrificing the standard car’s strengths. The striking, modern, and distinctly Peugeot 408-ish design remains unchanged, and interior space is also largely unaltered. Rear cabin space is just as spacious as before, and the boot is still big enough to ensure the Rafale’s luggage bay is more comparable with that of the Q5 Sportback than the smaller Q3.