Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Super-luxury Renault Rafale is the French president's new trump card

The Rafale was chosen to showcase ‘French excellence and art de vivre’

By:Alastair Crooks
16 Jul 2025
Presidential Renault Rafale - front static11

Many vehicles have been chosen to ferry the French president around in the past and now the Renault Rafale can be added to that list. Emmanuel Macron’s new car isn’t just any old Rafale either; it’s been specially designed by the Elysée Palace, Renault and French artisans.

The presidential Rafale was created by Renault’s design centre in Guyancourt, France, and comes with several suitably patriotic styling cues to ensure it looks the part during its governmental service. One of these is the French flag expanding out from the Renault badge in the grille, and the French tri-color on the doors. Plus there’s that essential prerequisite of presidential vehicles: removable flag holders. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Renault has also gone to the trouble of incorporating cooling technology into the exclusive ‘Bleu Présidence’ paint finish that can limit heat absorption by 10C. The paint also includes a blue, white and red glitter effect. 

Whether it's Monsieur Macron or another lofty member of the French government, whoever is sitting in the back will find an “office on wheels”, according to Renault. For what we assume to be security interests, there are no full images of the Rafale’s rear sears, although we have been told there’s a ‘bespoke layout’. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

However, we can see changes in the front, where black and white marble from the Pyrenees has been applied to the steering wheel, centre console and dashboard. The upholstery in the Presidential Renault Rafale also gets specially selected off-cuts of leather with red, white and blue stitching. On the headrests is a laser engraving of the French coat of arms. 

Presidential Renault Rafale - rear static

Instead of the full-hybrid model, the Presidential Renault Rafale is based on the plug-in hybrid 4WD 300, meaning it has a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol mated to three electric motors for 296bhp. It also means the presidential car has 65 miles of electric-only range (although the Rafale’s extra armour will add weight and surely lower the range somewhat), so it can just about travel from Charles de Gaulle Airport to the French parliament building and back on EV power. 

Renault has also tuned the Rafale’s chassis to focus on a “smooth, stable ride, even in urban environments”. The suspension set-up had to be recalibrated in order to counteract the extra weight of the car’s armour, which Renault has understandably been secretive about. The Rafale also gets 20-inch wheels with Michelin all-weather tyres and rear-wheel steer.

The Rafale isn’t the first Renault to get presidential preference. The partnership started way back in 1920 with the Renault 40 CV before the likes of the Reinastella, Safrane Limousine and Vel Satis were all used by France’s heads of state. 

Want to look like a world leader? Take a look at our latest deals on a new Renault Rafale, or find top prices on a used Renault Rafale.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Renault Rafale is a stylish, plug-in coupe-SUV for under £250 a month
Renault Rafale - front corner

Car Deal of the Day: Renault Rafale is a stylish, plug-in coupe-SUV for under £250 a month

Renault’s range-topper really stands out from rivals, and it’s our Deal of the Day for 26 June.
News
26 Jun 2025
Renault Rafale review
Renault Rafale - front, panning

Renault Rafale review

Renault’s stylish hybrid flagship features a tech-laden and spacious interior, but doesn’t drive as well as its upmarket SUV rivals
In-depth reviews
14 Apr 2025
New Renault Rafale E-Tech PHEV 2024 review: plug-in power adds to SUV's appeal
Renault Rafale E-Tech PHEV - front

New Renault Rafale E-Tech PHEV 2024 review: plug-in power adds to SUV's appeal

The Renault Rafale's new plug-in hybrid powertrain adds desirability, but it's still a flawed SUV that doesn't match up to its premium rivals
Road tests
4 Nov 2024
New plug-in hybrid Renault Rafale E-Tech offers 65-mile EV range for £45k
Renault Rafale - front static

New plug-in hybrid Renault Rafale E-Tech offers 65-mile EV range for £45k

Range-topping coupé-SUV has a chassis tuned by Alpine’s engineers and produces 296bhp
News
12 Sep 2024

Most Popular

New Xiaomi YU7 2025 review: a world-beating new EV to worry the establishment
Xiaomi YU7 - front cornering

New Xiaomi YU7 2025 review: a world-beating new EV to worry the establishment

BMW or Mercedes would do anything to keep the new Xiaomi YU7 from sale in the UK and Europe, and this is why
Road tests
14 Jul 2025
The Electric Car Grant is here: Government's new £3,750 EV discount in detail
Auto Express creative director Darren Wilson charging the Lexus RZ

The Electric Car Grant is here: Government's new £3,750 EV discount in detail

The government has set out its plan to help reduce the cost of affordable EVs by introducing a new £3,750 Electric Car Grant for new EVs sold under £3…
News
16 Jul 2025
New MG IM5 has the Tesla Model 3 beaten on price and range
MG IM5 - Goodwood front

New MG IM5 has the Tesla Model 3 beaten on price and range

The all-electric IM5 brings new technology and design to the MG line-up
News
10 Jul 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content