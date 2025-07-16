Many vehicles have been chosen to ferry the French president around in the past and now the Renault Rafale can be added to that list. Emmanuel Macron’s new car isn’t just any old Rafale either; it’s been specially designed by the Elysée Palace, Renault and French artisans.

The presidential Rafale was created by Renault’s design centre in Guyancourt, France, and comes with several suitably patriotic styling cues to ensure it looks the part during its governmental service. One of these is the French flag expanding out from the Renault badge in the grille, and the French tri-color on the doors. Plus there’s that essential prerequisite of presidential vehicles: removable flag holders.

Renault has also gone to the trouble of incorporating cooling technology into the exclusive ‘Bleu Présidence’ paint finish that can limit heat absorption by 10C. The paint also includes a blue, white and red glitter effect.

Whether it's Monsieur Macron or another lofty member of the French government, whoever is sitting in the back will find an “office on wheels”, according to Renault. For what we assume to be security interests, there are no full images of the Rafale’s rear sears, although we have been told there’s a ‘bespoke layout’.