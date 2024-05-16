New plug-in hybrid Renault Rafale E-Tech offers 65-mile EV range for £45k

The range-topping, plug-in hybrid version of the new Renault Rafale coupé-SUV is now available to order, with prices starting from £45,695 – some £3,500 more than the equivalent full-hybrid model, which went on sale earlier this year.

The Renault Rafale E-Tech 4WD 300hp, as it is formally named, is more powerful than the standard car, with its PHEV powertrain offering a pure-electric driving range of up to 65 miles.

In addition, the chassis has been tuned by engineers from Alpine, the performance brand that makes the A110 sports car and A290 electric hot hatchback.

The Rafale E-Tech 4WD 300hp uses the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine as the full-hybrid model, but adds a new turbocharger to boost the power output from 128bhp to 148bhp. Torque has also been increased from 205Nm to 230Nm.

The combustion engine is paired with three electric motors, including one on the front axle that produces 69bhp and another with 134bhp that drives the rear wheels, which makes this car four-wheel drive. The third e-motor is a smaller 34bhp starter generator that is linked to the six-speed automatic transmission.

Added together, there’s 296bhp on tap, which is enough for a 0-62mph time of 6.4 seconds; that’s 2.5 seconds quicker than the front-wheel-drive, full-hybrid Rafale.