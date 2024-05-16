New plug-in hybrid Renault Rafale E-Tech offers 65-mile EV range for £45k
Range-topping coupé-SUV has a chassis tuned by Alpine’s engineers and produces 296bhp
The range-topping, plug-in hybrid version of the new Renault Rafale coupé-SUV is now available to order, with prices starting from £45,695 – some £3,500 more than the equivalent full-hybrid model, which went on sale earlier this year.
The Renault Rafale E-Tech 4WD 300hp, as it is formally named, is more powerful than the standard car, with its PHEV powertrain offering a pure-electric driving range of up to 65 miles.
In addition, the chassis has been tuned by engineers from Alpine, the performance brand that makes the A110 sports car and A290 electric hot hatchback.
The Rafale E-Tech 4WD 300hp uses the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine as the full-hybrid model, but adds a new turbocharger to boost the power output from 128bhp to 148bhp. Torque has also been increased from 205Nm to 230Nm.
The combustion engine is paired with three electric motors, including one on the front axle that produces 69bhp and another with 134bhp that drives the rear wheels, which makes this car four-wheel drive. The third e-motor is a smaller 34bhp starter generator that is linked to the six-speed automatic transmission.
Added together, there’s 296bhp on tap, which is enough for a 0-62mph time of 6.4 seconds; that’s 2.5 seconds quicker than the front-wheel-drive, full-hybrid Rafale.
Renault claims the Rafale E-Tech 4WD 300hp can run solely on its 22kWh battery for up to 65 miles and at speeds of up to 84mph. It also boasts an official WLTP combined fuel efficiency figure of 564.9mpg, with CO2 emissions as low as 12g/km. For company-car drivers, this means the Rafale PHEV attracts an eight per cent Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax rate.
With a maximum charging speed of 7.4kW, fully replenishing the 22kWh battery will take just under three hours from a home wallbox capable of that speed.
Buyers have a choice of two trim levels: Techno Esprit Alpine and Atelier Alpine. Standard equipment includes 20-inch alloy wheels, matrix-LED headlights, 12.3-inch driver’s display, 12-inch central touchscreen with Google apps built-in, a head-up display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats, ‘4Control Advanced’ four-wheel steering, a rear-view camera and advanced driver-assistance tech.
Atelier Alpine models start from £49,695, and comes with Satin Summit Blue paint, a black spoiler, bespoke 21-inch rims, Renault’s ‘Solarbay’ opacifying sunroof, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a hands-free powered tailgate, hands-free parking and a 360-degree camera system.
Atelier Alpine specification also adds chassis tweaks with new dampers, springs and anti-roll bars at the front and rear. Plus there’s bespoke ‘Agility Control’ modes that make changes to braking, regenerative braking, stability control and steering. Continental sports tyres are also fitted as standard and there is a front camera that scans the road and will make adjustments to the suspension to suit.
