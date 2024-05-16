Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New plug-in hybrid Renault Rafale E-Tech offers 65-mile EV range for £45k

Range-topping coupé-SUV has a chassis tuned by Alpine’s engineers and produces 296bhp

By:Ellis Hyde
12 Sep 2024
Renault Rafale - front static5

The range-topping, plug-in hybrid version of the new Renault Rafale coupé-SUV is now available to order, with prices starting from £45,695 – some £3,500 more than the equivalent full-hybrid model, which went on sale earlier this year. 

The Renault Rafale E-Tech 4WD 300hp, as it is formally named, is more powerful than the standard car, with its PHEV powertrain offering a pure-electric driving range of up to 65 miles.

Advertisement - Article continues below

In addition, the chassis has been tuned by engineers from Alpine, the performance brand that makes the A110 sports car and A290 electric hot hatchback.

The Rafale E-Tech 4WD 300hp uses the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine as the full-hybrid model, but adds a new turbocharger to boost the power output from 128bhp to 148bhp. Torque has also been increased from 205Nm to 230Nm.

The combustion engine is paired with three electric motors, including one on the front axle that produces 69bhp and another with 134bhp that drives the rear wheels, which makes this car four-wheel drive. The third e-motor is a smaller 34bhp starter generator that is linked to the six-speed automatic transmission.

Added together, there’s 296bhp on tap, which is enough for a 0-62mph time of 6.4 seconds; that’s 2.5 seconds quicker than the front-wheel-drive, full-hybrid Rafale.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Renault claims the Rafale E-Tech 4WD 300hp can run solely on its 22kWh battery for up to 65 miles and at speeds of up to 84mph. It also boasts an official WLTP combined fuel efficiency figure of 564.9mpg, with CO2 emissions as low as 12g/km. For company-car drivers, this means the Rafale PHEV attracts an eight per cent Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax rate. 

With a maximum charging speed of 7.4kW, fully replenishing the 22kWh battery will take just under three hours from a home wallbox capable of that speed.

Renault Rafale PHEV - interior 5

Buyers have a choice of two trim levels: Techno Esprit Alpine and Atelier Alpine. Standard equipment includes 20-inch alloy wheels, matrix-LED headlights, 12.3-inch driver’s display, 12-inch central touchscreen with Google apps built-in, a head-up display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats, ‘4Control Advanced’ four-wheel steering, a rear-view camera and advanced driver-assistance tech.

Atelier Alpine models start from £49,695, and comes with Satin Summit Blue paint, a black spoiler, bespoke 21-inch rims, Renault’s ‘Solarbay’ opacifying sunroof, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a hands-free powered tailgate, hands-free parking and a 360-degree camera system.

Atelier Alpine specification also adds chassis tweaks with new dampers, springs and anti-roll bars at the front and rear. Plus there’s bespoke ‘Agility Control’ modes that make changes to braking, regenerative braking, stability control and steering. Continental sports tyres are also fitted as standard and there is a front camera that scans the road and will make adjustments to the suspension to suit. 

Now take a look at the best hybrid cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: fancy new Renault Rafale for £289 a month with 0% APR
Renault Rafale - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: fancy new Renault Rafale for £289 a month with 0% APR

Renault is offering 0% APR on its new flagship coupe-SUV, and it’s our Car Deal of the Day for 1 July
News
1 Jul 2024
New Renault Rafale 2024 review: hybrid coupe-SUV with style and space
Renault Rafale - front

New Renault Rafale 2024 review: hybrid coupe-SUV with style and space

Renault has a second, and altogether more convincing, attempt at the coupe-SUV segment with the boldly upmarket Rafale
Road tests
5 Jun 2024
New Renault Rafale: prices confirmed as Renault SUV range grows again
Renault Rafale - front

New Renault Rafale: prices confirmed as Renault SUV range grows again

Renault’s growing range of models now includes the Rafale SUV
News
7 May 2024

Most Popular

Used electric car prices are coming down and looking increasingly attractive
Opinion - used EVs

Used electric car prices are coming down and looking increasingly attractive

Deputy editor Richard Ingram casts his expert eye over the used-car market and wonders if now is the best time to switch to an EV
Opinion
9 Sep 2024
Half of drivers think a new pair of tyres should go on the car's front wheels, but they're wrong
Michelin tyre tech

Half of drivers think a new pair of tyres should go on the car's front wheels, but they're wrong

New tyres must go on the rear axle, with part-worn treads moved to the front - whether the car is FWD, RWD or 4x4
News
11 Sep 2024
Dacia CEO reveals the budget brand's masterplan
Dacia CEO Denis Le Vot talking to John McIlroy

Dacia CEO reveals the budget brand's masterplan

We talk to CEO Denis Le Vot and get the inside story on the new Duster and what is next for Dacia
Features
9 Sep 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content