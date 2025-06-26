Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Renault Rafale SUV is just the ticket at £229 per month

Looking for a stylish and efficient SUV that stands out from the crowd? The Renault Rafale is our Deal of the Day for September 14

By:Paul Adam
14 Sep 2025
Renault Rafale - front corner
  • Stylish design and plenty of equipment
  • 297bhp, four-wheel steering, 60-mile EV range
  • Just £229.80 a month

The Renault Rafale is a very handsome coupé-SUV that has the undoubted ability to charm a lot of customers in this fiercely competitive segment. With its sleek lines and athletic stance, it’s a truly stylish family car that doesn’t compromise on space or tech.

This particular two-year deal, available from Leasing Options via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, allows you to get behind the wheel of a top-of-the-range Rafale E-Tech PHEV AWD Auto Techno Esprit Alpine for just £229.80 per month. To get things started, a downpayment of £3,107.59 is required, while there’s an annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles.

One of the Rafale’s key selling points is its advanced plug-in hybrid powertrain. The E-Tech PHEV version combines a powerful petrol engine with an electric motor, providing a punchy 297bhp, while all-wheel drive offers a bit of reassurance as more inclement weather approaches. 0-62mph is taken care of in just 6.4 seconds, so you won’t be left wanting for power, either.

Inside, the Rafale continues to impress with a driver-focused cockpit and a generous level of standard equipment. The Techno Esprit Alpine model comes kitted out with a large 12-inch openR link infotainment screen with Google built-in, a 9.3-inch head-up display and a 360-degree camera with 3D view. Heated front seats and a heated steering wheel ensure comfort on colder days, while the stylish Esprit Alpine interior and clever rear armrest, with USB-C ports and tablet holders, caters to both driver and passengers.

Renault Rafale - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Renault Rafale leasing offers from leading providers on our Renault Rafale page.

Check out the Renault Rafale deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Paul Adam
Executive editor

Paul was employed across automotive agency and manufacturer-side sectors before joining Auto Express in 2020 as our online reviews editor. After a brief sojourn at a national UK newspaper, Paul returned as executive editor where he now works closely with our commercial partners.

