Car Deal of the Day: Extra-spicy Smart #1 Brabus is yours for a super-cool £226 a month

Compact but devastatingly quick, the Smart #1 Brabus is looking very affordable right now. It’s our Deal of the Day for 23 January.

By:George Armitage
23 Jan 2026
Smart #1 Brabus - front cornering
  • Racy design; mighty 422bhp power
  • 248-mile range; quick charging 
  • Only £226.44 a month

We were pretty shocked to find lease prices for Smart’s high-performance #1 Brabus had slipped to £251 a month in December – but now you can save another £26 a month.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Willow Leasing is offering the #1 Brabus for a measly £226.44 a month, after an initial payment of £2,717.218. 

The deal lasts three years, with annual mileage capped at 5,000; nudging this up to 8,000 will cost you £245.76 a month, and require £2,949.12 as the initial outlay.

This deal really impresses when you take into account how much performance you get for your money. The dual-motor #1 Brabus sends a mighty 422bhp and 543Nm of torque through all four wheels, unlocking a 0-62mph acceleration time of 3.9 seconds. That’s supercar quick. 

Brabus is a German tuning car company best known for turning sedate Mercedes models into barnstormers. It also peddles a fine line in Smarts, too. Along with cranking up the #1’s power reserves, Brabus has tweaked the chassis and suspension, and given the car a sporty makeover in the styling department.

Under the aggressive-looking body lies a 62kWh (usable) battery, giving up to 248 miles of range. A very impressive maximum DC charging rate of 150kW means a 10-to-80-per-cent top-up will take just 30 minutes.    

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Smart #1 Brabus leasing offers from leading providers on our Smart #1 Brabus page.

Deals on Smart #1 rivals

Cupra Born

Cupra Born

New in-stock Cupra BornCash £25,053Avg. savings £9,856
New Cupra Born

Configure now

Volvo Ex30

Volvo Ex30

New in-stock Volvo Ex30Cash £33,060
New Volvo Ex30

Configure now

KIA EV3

KIA EV3

New in-stock KIA EV3Cash £30,800Avg. savings £2,796
New KIA EV3

Configure now

Check out the Smart #1 Brabus deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Volvo EX60 2026 preview: extra large range and power for Volvo's medium SUV
Volvo EX60 - front

Volvo EX60 2026 preview: extra large range and power for Volvo's medium SUV

The new all-electric Volvo EX60 has some seriously impressive specs, and prices start from £56,360
News
21 Jan 2026
