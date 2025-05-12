Car Deal of the Day: Extra-spicy Smart #1 Brabus is yours for a super-cool £226 a month

Racy design; mighty 422bhp power

248-mile range; quick charging

Only £226.44 a month

We were pretty shocked to find lease prices for Smart’s high-performance #1 Brabus had slipped to £251 a month in December – but now you can save another £26 a month.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Willow Leasing is offering the #1 Brabus for a measly £226.44 a month, after an initial payment of £2,717.218.

The deal lasts three years, with annual mileage capped at 5,000; nudging this up to 8,000 will cost you £245.76 a month, and require £2,949.12 as the initial outlay.

This deal really impresses when you take into account how much performance you get for your money. The dual-motor #1 Brabus sends a mighty 422bhp and 543Nm of torque through all four wheels, unlocking a 0-62mph acceleration time of 3.9 seconds. That’s supercar quick.

Brabus is a German tuning car company best known for turning sedate Mercedes models into barnstormers. It also peddles a fine line in Smarts, too. Along with cranking up the #1’s power reserves, Brabus has tweaked the chassis and suspension, and given the car a sporty makeover in the styling department.

Under the aggressive-looking body lies a 62kWh (usable) battery, giving up to 248 miles of range. A very impressive maximum DC charging rate of 150kW means a 10-to-80-per-cent top-up will take just 30 minutes.

