Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

UK in line for updated MG4, not China's all-new model

The new-look MG4 was revealed in China last week, but the brand has confirmed that the UK isn’t getting this car any time soon

By:Paul Barker
25 Mar 2025
New MG MG4 EV facelift - front static 5

MG has confirmed that its popular MG4 hatchback will get a refresh later this year, rather than being replaced by the all-new MG4-badged car revealed in China last week. 

Despite sharing the same name, the Chinese-spec EV is slightly larger than the European MG4 and on a different platform to the one here, which shares its underpinnings with the new MG5S small electric SUV

Advertisement - Article continues below

That shared architecture means the updated tech and cabin improvements in the 5S will find their way onto the MG4 later this year, as it reaches its third birthday. The changes are likely to include the 12.8-inch touchscreen that we found to be responsive and easy to read when we tried it on the 5S. That SUV also has a set of physical knobs and buttons for easier adjustment of controls such as the volume and climate settings, which we can expect to cross over into the MG4. 

New MG MG4 EV facelift - rear 5

However, the newly unveiled Chinese-spec MG4 is not in the company’s UK plans, as yet. “There is a car that exists in China called MG4, but there has been no decision on if it could come here, what it would be called and how much it would cost,” MG head of product and planning David Allison told Auto Express. “There are lots of cars under the SAIC umbrella and with an MG badge that are sold around the world that we don’t sell here.” 

The new Chinese hatchback is a lot less aggressively and sportily styled than our MG4, particularly at the front, which has a softer, more rounded nose, less pronounced air intakes and a much smaller, body-coloured splitter on the bumper. The new headlights are smaller too, but the traditional, chrome MG octagon badge remains.

The Chinese MG4 is also 108mm longer than our version, with wheelbase, height and width also being slightly larger. 

Latest MG4 deals

Now you can buy a car through our network of top dealers around the UK. Search for the latest deals…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express, Carbuyer and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best electric cars 2025: the top 10 EVs you can buy today
Best electric cars header

Best electric cars 2025: the top 10 EVs you can buy today

If you're thinking about making the switch to an electric vehicle, these are the EVs that should be on your shortlist.
Best cars & vans
21 Mar 2025
Ford Focus alternatives: ten cars to consider instead of the family hatch icon
Ford Focus alternatives - header image

Ford Focus alternatives: ten cars to consider instead of the family hatch icon

As the Ford Focus prepares to bow out, we suggest some other great cars worthy of your attention
Best cars & vans
18 Mar 2025
Best cheap company cars 2025
Best cheap company cars 2025 - header

Best cheap company cars 2025

These are the best company cars for a limited budget
Best cars & vans
17 Mar 2025
Car Deal of the Day: fancy a spicy 429bhp MG4 XPower? Step this way
MG4 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: fancy a spicy 429bhp MG4 XPower? Step this way

The MG4 XPower is a serious hot electric hatch for a cool price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 7 March.
News
7 Mar 2025

Most Popular

The smart money is being spent on hybrid cars
Opinion - Toyota Yaris Cross

The smart money is being spent on hybrid cars

Mike Rutherford thinks hybrids sit in the sweet spot between cheaper petrol and diesel models and more expensive pure-electric cars
Opinion
23 Mar 2025
Return of the Audi TT: iconic coupe to make all-electric comeback
Audi TT design render (watermarked)

Return of the Audi TT: iconic coupe to make all-electric comeback

Iconic coupe is set to be resurrected for the electric era, and this is what it could look like
News
21 Mar 2025
Used Car Hunter: six-cylinder luxury cars for £35,000
Used Car Hunter £35,000 luxury cars - header image

Used Car Hunter: six-cylinder luxury cars for £35,000

Our Car Hunter has £35,000 to track down an upmarket car with a decent bit of shove
Features
22 Mar 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content