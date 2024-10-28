Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Skip advert
Toyota Aygo X JBL city car goes big on audio

JBL has developed a powerful new sound system specifically for the Aygo X

By:Alastair Crooks
28 Oct 2024
Toyota Aygo X JBL - front 3/45

American audio equipment manufacturer, JBL, has set out to prove that fancy in-car sound systems aren’t the preserve of premium car brands with the new special edition Toyota Aygo X JBL. 

The Aygo X, which with a starting price of £16,140 is one of the cheapest cars on sale in the UK, was chosen to celebrate Toyota’s partnership with JBL. Toyota says “hundreds of hours of precision work and adjustments” went into the bespoke sound system for the Aygo X JBL. While the focus was on the car’s audio experience, Toyota also says, “JBL engineers prioritised weight-saving to contribute to the car’s overall fuel efficiency and low tailpipe emissions”, so don’t expect the fancy new audio system to harm the Aygo X’s frugal economy figures.

In the Aygo X JBL there are two ‘full-range speakers’ in the front doors with 25mm tweeters in the front pillars. A 200mm subwoofer can be found in the back which Toyota says generates a “powerful bass, dynamic speaker response and a clear sound”. A 300W amplifier is situated underneath the front passenger seat with six channels used to fine-tune frequencies. Up front there’s a standard-fit 10.5-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto connectivity. 

To help distinguish the Aygo X JBL from the rest of the range it gets 18-inch alloys finished in black and silver, plus a bi-tone paint combination of black and silver to the bodywork too. There are also JBL badges on the exterior as well as the interior, most obviously on the colour-matched upholstery.

UK pricing and availability will be announced later in the year, but we expect the Aygo X JBL to sit above the £19,060 Exclusive model.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

