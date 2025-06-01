New Toyota Aygo X 2025 preview: cheap city car gets mean looks and hybrid tech

This is the rather angry-looking new Toyota Aygo X Hybrid. The latest version of the brand’s tiny SUV-inspired city car features the same highly efficient hybrid system as the bigger, more expensive Yaris supermini, yet should remain one of the UK’s most affordable cars.

The Toyota Aygo X Hybrid is due to go on sale later this year, and we’re expecting prices to start from between £18,000 and £19,000. The current model is officially priced from just over £17,000, but there are around 50 brand-new models in stock at dealers around the UK available through our Buy A Car service for close to £14,000.

The Hybrid isn’t a brand-new model, though. Instead, it’s a facelifted version of the Aygo X which was launched in 2022 with the same chunky proportions. But the bonnet, front wings, grille and bumper have all been refreshed, and the car sports a new set of slimmer headlights.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Toyota is also introducing a new GR Sport trim with the updated Aygo X, which adds special 18-inch alloy wheels, sportier styling including a black bonnet, plus specifically tuned suspension from the team behind the hot GR Yaris.

As well as allowing the Aygo X to drive on pure-electric power for some of the time and bringing substantially more power, Toyota’s ‘self-charging’ tech means the new Hybrid is set to become Britain’s lowest polluting car that doesn’t require you to plug it in for a charge, with emissions of just 86g/km of CO2.

Key specs Fuel type Full-hybrid Body style City car Powertrain 1.5-litre, 3cyl petrol engine plus 1x e-motor, front-wheel drive Price £18,000-£19,000 (est)

What powertrain options and performance can we expect?

In place of the 71bhp 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine you used to get in the Aygo X is the fuel-sipping hybrid system from the fourth-generation Toyota Yaris and the Yaris Cross. It will be the only powertrain on offer, featuring Toyota's e-CVT automatic transmission, which means there’ll be no manual gearbox option.