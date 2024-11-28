Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New 2025 Toyota Aygo X on a mission to keep the city car alive

Toyota’s Aygo X will be refreshed next year with a new look and we’ve spotted it testing

By:Alastair Crooks
28 Nov 2024
Toyota Aygo X facelift (camouflaged) - front 3/45

Manufacturers have struggled to turn profits in the B-segment of the car market for a while now, let alone the smaller A-segment where the city cars reside. Toyota is clearly persevering with its dinky Aygo X, however, as we’ve caught the facelifted model testing for the first time. 

The current-generation Toyota Aygo X arrived in 2021 and adopted the ‘X’ moniker to signify a slightly loftier profile than the second-generation Aygo - though it still retained city car proportions to go up against the Kia Picanto and Hyundai i10

This test car in our pictures might wear camouflage all over its bodywork, but we can clearly see some of the design changes Toyota has in store for its smallest model. The bonnet line, for instance, is completely different to accommodate a revised headlight unit - though Toyota has refrained from giving the Aygo X the same headlight treatment as the sleek new Prius

Lower down, the foglights look to be in the same location, but we expect a completely revised front bumper. The rear looks fairly similar, though the rear lights will be tweaked over the current car’s. The Aygo X is offered with either 17-inch or 18-inch alloys and here we can see a fresh design of 18-inch wheels for the facelifted car. 

There are no clear pictures of the new interior, although a covered part of the central dash suggests we could see some changes here. The outgoing Aygo X features a nine-inch touchscreen on lesser models or a 10.5-inch screen on the top-spec Edge, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the 10.5-inch unit become standard across the range.

It’s unlikely that Toyota will develop an entirely new engine for the Aygo X. The city car should retain the 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally-aspirated unit that produces 71bhp and 93Nm of torque paired with a five-speed manual transmission or CVT automatic. 

The Aygo X is one of the cheapest cars you can buy in the UK right now at £16,140. We expect the revised Aygo X will receive a slight bump in pricing when it arrives sometime in 2025. 

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

