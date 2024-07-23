Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Limited edition Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani edition is one for the fashionistas

The two brands have joined forces to celebrate Italian design and materials with the special edition EV

by: Ellis Hyde
23 Jul 2024
Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani - front tracking 6

As part of its big 125th birthday celebration, Fiat has come together with iconic fashion house Georgio Armani to create a limited edition of the all-electric 500e, which has rather unimaginatively been named the Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani edition.

It will be available exclusively as a hatchback and offered in two exclusive colours created just for this car: ‘dark green micinalised’ and ‘ceramic greige’. Frivolous exterior trim has also been removed to create a more monochromatic effect, to be more in line with Armani's style, while the wheels feature the fashion brand’s GA logo.

Inside, the dashboard has a laser-cut wood finish and anodized trim, while the seat inserts have chevron stitching and 3D patterns. The logo of the Milan-based fashion king is also found on the headrests. 

A glass roof is fitted as standard, along with a seven-inch instrument display, 10.25-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, premium JBL sound system, LED headlights and some advanced driver assistance tech like adaptive cruise control

The 500e Giorgio Armani is powered by a 42kWh battery that offers up to 199 miles of range, and a 116bhp single electric motor drives the front wheels. The 85kW maximum charging speed allows for 10 to 80 per cent top-up in around half-an-hour.

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but Fiat says the 500e Giorgio Armani edition will go on sale later this year, and first examples will arrive in the UK in early 2025.

The 500e Giorgio Armani edition was shown for the first time earlier this month, at the same time as the all-new and very funky Fiat Grande Panda was fully revealed. The latter is the first in a new family of Panda-inspired models that will share a common philosophy of “functionality should never exist without fun”.

What do you think of the Giorgio Armani edition of the Fiat 500e? Let us know in the comments below...

