Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Fiat 500 Collezione 1957 is a new special edition for fans of the Italian icon

Fiat says the new version is a “collectors’ edition” with just 1,957 units planned

by: Alastair Crooks
5 Feb 2024
Fiat 500 Collezione 7

The Fiat 500 originally launched in 1957 and to celebrate the hugely popular little Italian car, Fiat has announced a special limited-edition model marking that date - called the ‘500 Collezione 1957’. Fiat says this new variant has a “distinctive dolce vita design that pays homage to the car’s heritage and triumphs”. 

The standard 500 is already heavily retro-inspired but to create the 500 Collezione 1957, Fiat has introduced exclusive design tweaks for both the exterior and interior. Power comes from a three-cylinder 1.0-litre hybrid petrol engine with 70 horsepower, mated to a six-speed manual transmission. 

The 500 Collezione 1957 receives a two-tone “Bossa Nova White and Dew Green” paint finish with a soft-top roof in beige. The window line (or “Beauty Line” according to Fiat) is silver and the 16-inch alloy wheels are finished in “White Diamond”. There’s also chrome mirror caps and an ‘Easter egg’ on the rear window showing the current 500’s silhouette behind the original’s. 

Inside, there’s ivory-coloured seats with leather inserts, a ‘one of 1957’ plaque in the centre console, plus a distinctive wooden dashboard featuring a seven-inch central touchscreen embedded within it. 

Reflecting the year the original 500 launched, just 1,957 units of the 500 Collezione 1957 will be made. It’s priced from £23,940, costing £3,000 more than the convertible 500C ‘Top’ variant. 

Looking for the ultimate urban runaround? These are the best superminis currently on the market...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Recommended

Top 10 best first cars for new drivers 2024
Best first cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Top 10 best first cars for new drivers 2024

A new car for a first time driver should be cheap, easy to drive and safe. Here are the 10 best first cars
19 Jan 2024
Best city cars to buy
Best city cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Best city cars to buy

There are plenty of appealing city cars to choose from, so here’s our guide to the best urban runabouts
17 Jan 2024
Best convertibles and cabriolets to buy 2024
Best convertibles - header image
Best cars & vans

Best convertibles and cabriolets to buy 2024

Love the feeling of the wind in your hair while driving? These are the best convertible cars for the job
2 Jan 2024
Top 10 best small cars to buy 2024
Best small cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Top 10 best small cars to buy 2024

Small cars come in all kinds of shapes, if not sizes. Here we highlight the best new small cars on sale
2 Jan 2024

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia is a lot of car for under £200 a month
Skoda Octavia - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia is a lot of car for under £200 a month

The hugely practical hatchback is bundled with a generous 8,000-mile annual mileage limit to become our Car Deal of the Day for 1 February
1 Feb 2024
Exclusive: Jaguar Land Rover boss sets the record straight on thefts, insurance, parts supply, electrification and more
JLR interview
News

Exclusive: Jaguar Land Rover boss sets the record straight on thefts, insurance, parts supply, electrification and more

JLR’s UK managing director, Patrick McGillycuddy, talks to us about the issues facing the business and its big future plans…
3 Feb 2024
New Lancia Ypsilon EV revealed: the Vauxhall Corsa’s sharp-suited Italian cousin
Lancia Ypsilon - front quarter
News

New Lancia Ypsilon EV revealed: the Vauxhall Corsa’s sharp-suited Italian cousin

The all-electric supermini offers a 250-mile range and Lancia Stratos-inspired design, however, there’s been no word on any potential return to the UK…
2 Feb 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content