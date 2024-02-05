Fiat 500 Collezione 1957 is a new special edition for fans of the Italian icon

The Fiat 500 originally launched in 1957 and to celebrate the hugely popular little Italian car, Fiat has announced a special limited-edition model marking that date - called the ‘500 Collezione 1957’. Fiat says this new variant has a “distinctive dolce vita design that pays homage to the car’s heritage and triumphs”.

The standard 500 is already heavily retro-inspired but to create the 500 Collezione 1957, Fiat has introduced exclusive design tweaks for both the exterior and interior. Power comes from a three-cylinder 1.0-litre hybrid petrol engine with 70 horsepower, mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

The 500 Collezione 1957 receives a two-tone “Bossa Nova White and Dew Green” paint finish with a soft-top roof in beige. The window line (or “Beauty Line” according to Fiat) is silver and the 16-inch alloy wheels are finished in “White Diamond”. There’s also chrome mirror caps and an ‘Easter egg’ on the rear window showing the current 500’s silhouette behind the original’s.

Inside, there’s ivory-coloured seats with leather inserts, a ‘one of 1957’ plaque in the centre console, plus a distinctive wooden dashboard featuring a seven-inch central touchscreen embedded within it.

Reflecting the year the original 500 launched, just 1,957 units of the 500 Collezione 1957 will be made. It’s priced from £23,940, costing £3,000 more than the convertible 500C ‘Top’ variant.

