Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

JAECOO J7 to launch premium Chinese brand’s UK arrival

Chery’s sub-brand will be an upmarket alternative to Europe’s premium brands

by: Alastair Crooks
20 Dec 2023
JAECOO J7 - front 3

JAECOO has announced it will join the UK market in summer 2024, kicking off with the J7 SUV. Aiming to rival the likes of Mercedes, Audi and BMW, JAECOO will major in interior technology along with both hybrid and all-electric vehicles. 

Chinese firm Chery recently announced its “mainstream” sub brand Omoda would begin sales in early 2024 with the 5 SUV. JAECOO will be positioned as a more premium and expensive brand to its sibling (think Toyota and Lexus or Citroen and DS) when it reaches us later next year. 

Earlier this year Auto Express spoke with Chery International spokesperson Victor Zhang who said the JAECOO J7 will be on sale by June 2024 and a UK dealer network is in the process of being set up. We’ll have to wait and see if Omoda and JAECOO will operate in a shared dealership model. 

As for the J7, it’ll arrive as an Audi Q3-sized SUV. JAECOO will launch the J7 as a plug-in hybrid which we expect to consist of a 1.6-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine and two electric motors for a total of 197bhp and 290Nm of torque. Acceleration stands at eight seconds for a 0-62mph sprint. JAECOO says the J7 offers “a driving experience that is both capable in all terrains as well as refined”. 

In terms of design, the J7 has a big, blocky style with a large, imposing grille. There are small, rectangular headlights and a set of fog lights either side of the grille. 19-inch alloy wheels are standard, the darkened pillars give off a floating roof effect and to the rear there’s a full-width lightbar with a chequered rear light design. It sits quite high too, with 200mm of ground clearance.

The interior is fairly minimalist, with most of the car’s functionality operated from the huge 14.8-inch screen along with a 10.25-inch driver’s display. JAECOO has created a new head-up display for the J7 and there’s 540-degree panoramic imaging to aid in tight parking. The J7 also features heated and ventilated seats plus a coolbox area under the central armrest. An electronic keyless bootlid, massive panoramic sunroof, frameless windows and myriad  driver-assist systems help boost the J7’s premium appeal. 

Pricing for the JAECOO J7 hasn’t been announced but given the positioning of its plug-in hybrid rivals, we expect a starting price point of around £40,000 when it arrives in the summer.

Click here to discover the best SUVs currently on sale...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Recommended

2024 Ford Kuga facelift spied in new rugged Active trim
2024 Ford Kuga facelift - front
News

2024 Ford Kuga facelift spied in new rugged Active trim

Mid-sized SUV will be revitalised in 2024 with a fresh look
19 Dec 2023
Nissan X-Trail Crawler Concept is almost ready for the apocalypse
Nissan X-Trail crawler concept
News

Nissan X-Trail Crawler Concept is almost ready for the apocalypse

This X-Trail will be able to cope with more than a school run
18 Dec 2023
BYD Atto 3 review
BYD Atto 3 - front tracking
In-depth reviews

BYD Atto 3 review

New kid on the block BYD has hit the ground running with its all-electric family SUV, combining quirky design with a comfortable ride in the Atto 3
5 Dec 2023
Used Car of the Year 2023: Dacia Duster
Dacia Duster - Used Car of the Year 2023
Best cars & vans

Used Car of the Year 2023: Dacia Duster

The Dacia Duster is our 2023 Used Car of the Year thanks to its bargain price, frugal engines and impressive amount of space
22 Nov 2023

Most Popular

New 2024 Alfa Romeo Milano: first images, details and launch date
Alfa Romeo Milano Auto Express exclusive image
News

New 2024 Alfa Romeo Milano: first images, details and launch date

Here’s everything we know so far about Alfa’s baby SUV…
18 Dec 2023
Porsche Macan canned: European sales to stop in 2024
Porsche Macan T - front cornering
News

Porsche Macan canned: European sales to stop in 2024

Cybersecurity regulations mean Porsche will have to stop selling its hugely popular SUV
15 Dec 2023
Audi RS 4 Avant vs BMW M3 Touring: hot performance estates go head-to-head
Audi RS 4 Avant vs BMW M3 Touring - front tracking
Car group tests

Audi RS 4 Avant vs BMW M3 Touring: hot performance estates go head-to-head

Updates have transformed the Audi RS 4 Avant before it bows out for good, but can it beat the BMW M3 Touring?
16 Dec 2023
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content