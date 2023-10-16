New Omoda 5 SUV on sale from £25k or £33k in electric Omoda E5 form

Order books are open for the new Omoda 5 mid-size SUV, with prices starting from £25,235 – close to £5,000 less than its chief rival, the Nissan Qashqai. Meanwhile, the all-electric Omoda E5 starts from £33,055. The first customer cars have also arrived in the UK.

If you don’t recognise the Omoda name it’s because the Chinese brand has only just launched in Britain, and the 5/E5 are the first models it's selling here.

Both models are available in just two trim levels Comfort and Noble. Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 50W wireless charging pad, heated steering wheel, reversing camera and keyless entry. Adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection and traffic jam assist also feature as part of the driver assistance suite, plus Omoda provides a seven-year/100,000-mile warranty on all its cars.

There are a couple of points of difference in the kit list, however. For instance, the petrol-powered Omoda 5 comes with dual 10.25-inch displays and an eight-speaker Sony sound system, while the E5 features a pair of 12.25-inch screens and only higher-spec versions get the Sony stereo.

Upgrading to Noble trim costs £1,800 and adds a sunroof, a 360-degree surround-view camera system, a powered tailgate, heated seats and ambient lighting. It also unlocks the option of 19-inch rims and a two-tone paint scheme.

For now, the Omoda 5 is offered exclusively with a 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 183bhp and 275Nm of torque, and can return up to 31.4mpg. Power is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, and 0-62mph takes 7.9 seconds. A more efficient hybrid version is coming later.