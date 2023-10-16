Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Omoda 5 SUV on sale from £25k or £33k in electric Omoda E5 form

Omoda’s first offering in the UK is meant to steal sales away from the Nissan Qashqai and Renault Symbioz in the mid-size SUV class

by: Ellis Hyde
30 Aug 2024
Omoda 5 and E5 25

Order books are open for the new Omoda 5 mid-size SUV, with prices starting from £25,235 – close to £5,000 less than its chief rival, the Nissan Qashqai. Meanwhile, the all-electric Omoda E5 starts from £33,055. The first customer cars have also arrived in the UK.

If you don’t recognise the Omoda name it’s because the Chinese brand has only just launched in Britain, and the 5/E5 are the first models it's selling here. 

Both models are available in just two trim levels Comfort and Noble. Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 50W wireless charging pad, heated steering wheel, reversing camera and keyless entry. Adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection and traffic jam assist also feature as part of the driver assistance suite, plus Omoda provides a seven-year/100,000-mile warranty on all its cars.

Advertisement - Article continues below

There are a couple of points of difference in the kit list, however. For instance, the petrol-powered Omoda 5 comes with dual 10.25-inch displays and an eight-speaker Sony sound system, while the E5 features a pair of 12.25-inch screens and only higher-spec versions get the Sony stereo.

Upgrading to Noble trim costs £1,800 and adds a sunroof, a 360-degree surround-view camera system, a powered tailgate, heated seats and ambient lighting. It also unlocks the option of 19-inch rims and a two-tone paint scheme.

Omoda 5 - dash25

For now, the Omoda 5 is offered exclusively with a 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 183bhp and 275Nm of torque, and can return up to 31.4mpg. Power is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, and 0-62mph takes 7.9 seconds. A more efficient hybrid version is coming later.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The Omoda E5 is also front-wheel drive, and is powered by a 201bhp electric motor and 61kWh battery; good for up to 257 miles on a single charge and 0-62mph in 7.6 seconds. The EV’s 80kW maximum charging speed isn’t class-leading, but allows for a 30-80% top-up in 28 minutes.

The E5 can also power external devices such as kettles, cookers and fridges thanks to vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability, while both versions have a 380-litre boot. 

Q&A with Peter Matkin

Omoda’s engineering team leader

Peter Matkin - Omoda

Peter Matkin, Omoda engineering team leader, spent more than 15 years at Jaguar Land Rover working on cars such as the S-Type, before moving to China in 2010. Here’s his view on how the brand is adapting for Europe.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Q: A big part of Omoda’s fortunes may depend on how quickly it adapts to European tastes. How is that going?

A: It’s not always easy, but I think we have a good line of communication. I’ve been here quite a while now, and I’m the link between our engineers in Germany and the team in Shanghai. We bring vehicles over so the Chinese team can get better context of what we’re discussing or requesting – down to things such as towing, which doesn’t happen here.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Q: What cars are you benchmarking the 5 against?

A: That part of the process works a bit differently in China. In Europe, we’d pick a competitor set fundamentally based on the price bracket of the car; over there, we look at the more luxury end of the spectrum – Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Lexus. It’s not because we achieve the same level, but we’ll get further than if we were to just benchmark cars in the same price bracket. You can get better products and componentry in China, because the business model is different; we get praised on the quality of our materials.

Q: But from an engineering perspective, you must have a particular vehicle in mind?

A: Yes, we do. We see our direct competitor as the Hyundai Kona. We’ve been looking at a lot of the attributes for that model. We’ve tested the Omoda 5 in Germany, Italy and Spain; we haven’t done any specific driving in the UK, but we’re accelerating the launch there. I’m confident the work we’ve done in Europe and in China should carry over; I see no reason why it shouldn’t. We’ve got stiffer anti-roll bars, changed the sub-frame bush, spring rates, steering tuning, damper rates – a lot of work on the vehicle dynamics to make sure it matches European and UK consumers’ tastes.

Click here for our list of the best electric SUVs on sale right now...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Omoda 5 prototype review: an establishment-beating SUV
2024 Omoda 5 prototype - front tracking
Road tests

New Omoda 5 prototype review: an establishment-beating SUV

It's not the finished product but the Omoda 5 has the potential to shake up the budget SUV market
12 Apr 2024
New 2024 Omoda 5 to be priced from £24,000
Omoda C5 - front
News

New 2024 Omoda 5 to be priced from £24,000

Prices for the new Omoda 5 will start from £24,000 when sales get under way in the UK in March next year.
11 Sep 2023

Most Popular

New MG ZS Hybrid+ revealed: compact SUV offers electrified power for under £22k
MG ZS Hybrid+ - front tracking
News

New MG ZS Hybrid+ revealed: compact SUV offers electrified power for under £22k

The new Dacia Duster rival uses the same full-hybrid powertrain as the award-winning MG3 supermini
28 Aug 2024
Labour could introduce “regressive” pay-per-mile road tax in October’s Autumn Budget
HM Treasury sign
News

Labour could introduce “regressive” pay-per-mile road tax in October’s Autumn Budget

Introduction of a pay-per-mile road tax scheme, also known as road pricing, could see motorists pay more the further they drive
16 Aug 2024
New Vauxhall Frontera Hybrid and Electric models go on sale at the same price
Vauxhall Frontera - front
News

New Vauxhall Frontera Hybrid and Electric models go on sale at the same price

Orders for Vauxhall’s new Frontera SUV will open in Autumn
28 Aug 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content