Volkswagen Golf moves to Mexico, as German giant sheds 35,000 jobs

VW’s iconic Golf hatchback is following in the wheeltracks of its Beetle ancestor to a second life in Mexico, as the company announces a huge restructuring that will cost 35,000 jobs in Germany by 2030.

The firm announced today that it has concluded a joint agreement with unions to make desperately needed changes to improve competitiveness in a rapidly changing global market. The package of measures will ultimately reduce VW’s domestic German capacity by three-quarters of a million vehicles, as the firm attempts to reposition itself as the self-proclaimed “technology leading manufacturer globally”.

VW says the package named 'Zukunft Volkswagen’ or ‘future Volkswagen’, will save an eye-watering 15 billion Euros annually in the mid-term, with the reduction in labour costs alone saving a whopping 1.5bn, while measures to consolidate production will save 4bn annually.

Those measures include the end of vehicle production at VW’s so-called ‘Transparent Factory’ in Dresden, a glass-fronted edifice which has previously accommodated production for the Volkswagen Phaeton and Bentley Flying Spur, and has more recently been the home of electric Golf models and the ID.3. As recently as 2021, VW was pledging to continue to develop Dresden into the "Home of ID in the coming years”, but the pace of the onslaught from cheap Chinese brands and slower than anticipated consumer take-up of pure-electric models has forced a radical rethink.