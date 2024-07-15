Citroen C4 facelift to bring new family face for 2025
Citroen’s family crossover is about to get a makeover inspired by the new C3 supermini
Citroen’s focus may have been on the all-new C3 and facelifted Berlingo in recent months, but it’s paid some attention to the Citroen C4 family hatchback too - as shown by these spy shots of an updated version. The C4 launched back in 2020 so it certainly seems due for a mid-life facelift, but with this being the first time we’ve seen the new C4 we don’t expect it to launch until early 2025.
Our first glimpse at the updated car reveals plenty of design changes. Despite some camouflage, the front of this test car shows a new headlight unit with two horizontal daytime running lights embedded within a larger upper cluster. There’s a thin separate light below - mirroring that of the new Citroen C3.
The outgoing C4 sports the old Citroen chevron badge while the new car will gain the revised logo. It’s not visible here but we expect that the new badge will result in a reshaping of the upper grille and bonnet. The lower bumper also looks different to the current C4’s, although the position of the radar remains unchanged.
Some camouflage is used on the lower portion of the doors, suggesting the C4’s side cladding (Citroen calls these ‘Airbumps’) will be tweaked. Further changes can be found to the rear with a redesigned rear light cluster, with two horizontal lights being another thing we’ve seen on the new C3. The spoiler sitting across the rear window remains from before and we can see this is an internal-combustion engined C4 rather than the all-electric e-C4 from the single exhaust tip.
The third-generation Citroen C4 sits on the Stellanis group’s widely-used CMP architecture (e-CMP for the electric e-C4 model). Citroen recently added new powertrains to the C4 in the shape of the Hybrid 136 with the e-C4 gaining the option of a larger 54kWh battery and 154bhp electric motor. Considering these recent changes, it’s unlikely that any further powertrain additions to the C4 or e-C4 will be made, although tweaks to the face of both cars could result in greater aerodynamic efficiency and range.
We also don’t expect too many changes inside. The current C4 features twin 10-inch screens on the dash and the central touchscreen should receive a new infotainment system. Various chevron badging throughout the interior will of course be swapped out with Citroen’s new logo, however.
The current Citroen C4 kicks off at £19,720 in petrol form and £32,410 in e-C4 guise. We expect a small price increase with the facelift, although not too much considering the all-new C3’s sub-£18k starting price and Citroen’s focus on value. The sleeker and slightly more practical Citroen C4 X arrived a year after the C4 so we expect a facelifted version of that model to launch soon after the C4 facelift hits showrooms.
Would the Citroen C4 make the shortlist to be your next family car? Let us know in the comments...