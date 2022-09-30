New Volkswagen Golf 2024 facelift: interior, specs and confirmed reveal date

The facelifted version of the eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf will be unveiled on Wednesday 24 January, the brand has confirmed on social media. 2024 marks the 50th birthday of the iconic hatchback, with the incoming Golf Mk8.5 expected to boast some significant upgrades over the out-going model. It’s not often that a mid-life facelift of a car is so eagerly anticipated, especially considering that the Golf has been overtaken in terms of global popularity by the VW Tiguan mid-size SUV – the new third-generation of which is also launching in 2024. However, the Golf’s iconic status and hopes that the brand will address key areas of constant criticism in the latest model (mainly the interior), make this a big deal. Volkswagen’s bid to restore the Golf’s honour should also make it more competitive against newer rivals such as the latest Vauxhall Astra, Peugeot 308, Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic. There’s plenty of electric hatchbacks the Golf now has to compete with too, including the Renault Megane E-Tech, Cupra Born and Volkswagen’s own ID.3. What will the facelifted Volkswagen Golf look like? The Volkswagen Golf’s design is sure to receive some tweaks, as is customary with a mid-life facelift, but we don’t expect the Mk8.5 will look radically different from the current model that was launched in 2019.

Based on teaser images, design sketches, pictures of prototypes, and having looked around a lightly camouflaged model at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), we expect the facelifted Golf to feature a new LED headlight signature that incorporates a geometric shape and a new, slightly more aggressive lower bumper design. The prototype at CES also featured a light-up VW badge on its nose, although don’t expect that to come on UK models. There will be fewer changes visible at the rear, but a model we’ve spotted undergoing testing had a slightly redesigned lower bumper insert, and teaser images suggest the LED tail-lights will get a new signature, too. Judging by the roof rails we can see in one of the teaser images, the Golf Estate will continue to be part of the line-up. What has changed about the Volkswagen Golf’s interior? Rather than a styling overhaul, Volkswagen’s hoping the changes that customers will appreciate most will reside inside the cabin. The Golf 8 introduced a streamlined new interior design philosophy for Volkswagen, removing nearly all the physical controls from the cabin, and replacing them with touch-sensitive panels on the steering wheel and slider controls atop the dashboard for the cabin temperature and volume. 26 The decision was controversial to begin with, and then glitchy software, slow response times and complicated menu structures made the car’s functions significantly more difficult to navigate whilst driving. Especially when compared to the Golf Mk7/7.5 with its more user-friendly interior and physical controls.

Thankfully Volkswagen has seen the light and will fit the steering wheel in the facelifted Golf with good old fashioned, and much more usable, buttons and switches. The climate and volume controls will still be touch-scrensive sliders, but will finally be back-lit to make them easier to see and operate at night. Volkswagen has also fitted the facelifted Golf with a new free-standing central touchscreen, similar to the setup in the new Passat and Tiguan. In the Golf Mk8.5, a 10-inch display will come as standard, but a 13-inch display will be available as an optional extra, or if you go for a pricier model too, we expect. A digital driver's display will also feature. Another addition for the Mk8.5 is a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence chatbot as part of Volkswagen's next-generation infotainment system. ChatGPT has been integrated into Volkswagen's IDA voice assistant that's activated by saying "Hello IDA", or pressing a button on the steering wheel – a function we tried in the Golf Mk8.5 during CES 2024. The idea is if Volkswagen's own system can't answer a question or control a function in the car, it'll be seamlessly forwarded to the AI for a response, but the familiar Volkswagen voice will relay the answer. What engines will be offered in the facelifted Volkswagen Golf? We'll have to wait until 24 January to find out the exact engine line-up for the facelifted Golf, but Volkswagen has promised "new assist systems and powertrains", so we're expecting efficiency gains for the regular models that are currently available with basic petrol and diesel engines, plus mild-hybrid petrol and plug-in hybrid options. Meanwhile Auto Express understands that the Mk8.5 Golf GTI will get a welcome power boost for its 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine – up from 242bhp to around 260bhp. The hotter Golf R should receive a similar bump in power. The current model is rated at 316bhp, but the 20 Years special edition pumps out 325bhp, so we could see the Mk8.5 Golf R boast a similar figure. The facelifted Volkswagen Golf should arrive in UK dealers this summer. Pricing and specs will be revealed after the Mk8.5's debut, although we should see all versions receive a slight bump in kit, plus a small price increase. In case you're wondering, the VW Golf currently starts from £26,945. Find out more about the new ChatGPT AI being added to the Volkswagen Golf…