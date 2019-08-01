Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Order books open for new 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan

VW’s new Kia Sportage rival will be available with a choice of two plug-in hybrid powertrains offering up to 62 miles of all-electric running, but not until much later this year

by: Ellis Hyde
11 Jan 2024

While the Golf is one of Volkswagen’s more historically significant cars and the brand is launching EV after EV at the moment, the Tiguan SUV remains its best-selling model globally, with more than 7.5 million sold over the last two generations. And now, the all-new, third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan is on sale in the UK, with prices starting from £34,060.

The Tiguan enters the super-competitive mid-size family SUV class with fresh engine options, improved technology, more space and practicality, and a sharper design. All of that should help it steal sales away from the class leaders in this segment: the Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, Nissan Qashqai and soon-to-be-facelifted Ford Kuga.

Four trim levels are available at launch, with the range comprising the base-spec car, plus Life, Elegance and R-Line models. The entry-level versions enjoy a lengthy standard list that includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and 12.9-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rear-view camera, parking sensors front and rear, and LED headlights, plus lane-keep assist and driver-attention alert amongst other assistance systems. 

Volkswagen Tiguan - dash22

To this Life adds 18-inch wheels, three-zone climate control, adaptive cruise control, park assist, auto main beam, comfort seats, ambient lighting and a wireless smartphone-charging pad. 

Elegance is the more refined trim level, so features LED Plus headlights, acoustic glass, chrome grille trim, a powered tailgate, heated and massaging front seats, keyless entry, Park Assist Pro (a system that will record the last 50 metres of your journey and retrace these steps automatically) and even larger 19-inch wheels. 

R-Line models ditch the chrome for a more aggressive grille design with a gloss black finish, but still feature an LED light bar between the headlights. The sportier look is completed by body-colour sills, a different rear bumper design and 20-inch alloys, while the interior gets sports seats and brushed stainless steel pedals. 

Of course, there’s also an extensive options list for buyers to peruse. An openable panoramic sunroof and VW’s IQ.Light matrix headlights are available on select models, as is a 15-inch touchscreen as part of the ‘infotainment package plus’. Other luxuries to be had include a head-up display, a Harman Kardon sound system and an extended leather package. 

New Volkswagen Tiguan engines and plug-in eHybrid powertrains

Three engines are available in the new Tiguan from launch: two mild-hybrid petrols and a single turbocharged diesel motor, each paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission. There’s no manual gearbox available in the Tiguan anymore.

Volkswagen Tiguan - side22

The base Tiguan is available exclusively with a mild-hybrid 1.5 eTSI petrol engine that produces 128bhp. This unit is also offered in Life models alongside the slightly more potent 148bhp version that comes as standard in Elegance and R-Line cars. Thanks to the 48-volt electric system, a compact battery and belt starter-generator, the eTSI powertrains allow for engine-off coasting and can return up to 46.3mpg, depending on the model.

For those who prefer it, all but the base Tiguan are also available with a 2.0-litre turbocharged TDI diesel engine that produces 148bhp and can return up to 52.3mpg, again depending on the model’s specification.

All three of these engines are front-wheel drive only. If you want four-wheel drive, you’ll have to go for one of two 2.0-litre petrol units that are joining the line-up later in the year. Both TSI turbo petrol engines feature 4MOTION technology and produce either 201 or 261bhp.

By the end of the year, buyers will also have a choice of two plug-in hybrid powertrains. The Tiguan’s eHybrid set-ups offer up to 62 miles of electric range, an increase of as much as 30 miles over the old Tiguan PHEV,  thanks to a larger 19.7kWh battery.

Both Tiguan eHybrids feature the same battery and 113bhp electric motor, plus a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and six-speed automatic gearbox. Combined power outputs will be 201bhp/350Nm or 268bhp/400Nm. The Tiguan eHybrid accepts rapid charging at up to 50kW, so a 10-80 per cent recharge will take around 25 minutes.

Design, interior and practicality

The new Tiguan’s sleeker look has been inspired to some degree by the larger Touareg SUV. But as well as looking more modern, efficiency is improved because the faired-in grille below the bonnet helps to smooth airflow. 

Volkswagen Tiguan - full rear22

The new model is 30mm longer than its predecessor, which results in more space inside. Boot capacity has grown by 37 litres on eTSI, TSI and TDI models, to 652 litres overall, while the brand also claims there’s more headroom inside.

The biggest update comes in the form of VW’s latest MIB4 infotainment system, with either a 12.9 or 15-inch display. Both units feature backlighting for the volume slider and temperature controls, while VW claims the user interface is more intuitive.

As a result, there’s a permanent climate control bar visible on the panel, while users can customise up to five on-screen shortcut buttons at the top of the display to make switching between functions easier. All cars feature a 10.25-inch digital dash panel with four different configurable views.

There’s also a new rotary dial on the centre console to choose between various ‘Atmospheres’ that adjust the interior lighting, chassis and powertrain tuning.

Now check out our list of the best plug-in hybrid cars on sale right now...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

