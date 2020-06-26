Best commuter cars to buy now 2025

The commute; love it or hate it – and for most of you, it will be in the latter camp – it’s a fact of life. The majority of jobs tend to be based outside the home and that means that every day millions of people commute to get to their places of work. Your commuting might be done on foot, by bike or on a train and the range of transport options is only going to grow in the future, but it’s still the car that dominates for many of us.

Advertisement - Article continues below

In many cases, the drive to work is the car journey we make more often than any other and while it might be monotonous, dull or occasionally even soul destroying, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t make the best of it. The best commuter cars can turn the dreariest Monday morning into something almost bearable. By offering you a relaxing cocoon in which to brave the tailbacks and contraflows, being easy to manoeuvre and park in confined spaces and keeping more of the money you earn at work in your pocket, our favourite commuter cars just make the whole process that bit more pleasurable.

We’ve picked the best new commuter cars on the market today in a variety of price bands. You won’t find a £250 hack to get you to and from the station car park twice a day, but in new car terms we’re going from the cheapest options to the luxurious upper end of things, and remember, it’s not all about the list price. A good commuter car needs fuel economy (or increasingly, a good electric range and rapid recharging), low tax and reliability to keep those total running costs in check.

Best commuter car for £15k–£25k

Citroen e-C3

Price: £21,090

£21,090 Range: 199 miles

199 miles CO2: 0g/km

0g/km Benefit-in-Kind: 3%