Best commuter cars to buy now 2025

No matter what size, shape or price of car you’re after, one of these commuter car recommendations will be right for you.

By:Antony Ingram
29 Apr 2025
Best commuter cars 2025 - header22

The commute; love it or hate it – and for most of you, it will be in the latter camp – it’s a fact of life. The majority of jobs tend to be based outside the home and that means that every day millions of people commute to get to their places of work. Your commuting might be done on foot, by bike or on a train and the range of transport options is only going to grow in the future, but it’s still the car that dominates for many of us.  

In many cases, the drive to work is the car journey we make more often than any other and while it might be monotonous, dull or occasionally even soul destroying, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t make the best of it. The best commuter cars can turn the dreariest Monday morning into something almost bearable. By offering you a relaxing cocoon in which to brave the tailbacks and contraflows, being easy to manoeuvre and park in confined spaces and keeping more of the money you earn at work in your pocket, our favourite commuter cars just make the whole process that bit more pleasurable. 

We’ve picked the best new commuter cars on the market today in a variety of price bands. You won’t find a £250 hack to get you to and from the station car park twice a day, but in new car terms we’re going from the cheapest options to the luxurious upper end of things, and remember, it’s not all about the list price. A good commuter car needs fuel economy (or increasingly, a good electric range and rapid recharging), low tax and reliability to keep those total running costs in check.

Best commuter car for £15k–£25k 

Citroen e-C3

Citoren e-C3 - front tracking
  • Price: £21,090
  • Range: 199 miles 
  • CO2: 0g/km 
  • Benefit-in-Kind: 3%
It took a while, but manufacturers are finally building smaller and genuinely affordable electric cars, and the Citroen e-C3 is a flag-bearer in that movement, starting at barely over £21,000 for a car with a useful 199-mile WLTP range, and an equally useful five-door hatchback body in a parkable four-metre long platform. It’s also smartly styled, doesn’t feel like a bargain-basement cost-cutting exercise, and handles pockmarked roads better than some larger cars. With low costs and a 2024 Auto Express Car of the Year gong to its name, it’s an obvious choice as the best commuter car under £25k.

Latest Citroen e-C3 deals

Also consider

Leapmotor T03

The Leapmotor T03 undercuts the E-C3 by around £6,000. It’s undeniably good value, though doesn’t drive as well as the Citroen and its 165-mile range is shorter too.

Renault 5 E-Tech

Stand-out styling and a quality feel mark out the Renault 5, while the 193-mile entry-level model starts at only £23,000.

Best commuter car for £25k–£35k 

Skoda Elroq

Skoda Elroq - front tracking
  • Price: £33,350
  • Range: 265 miles 
  • CO2: 0g/km 
  • Benefit-in-Kind: 3%

We liked the Skoda Enyaq, but we like the smaller Skoda Elroq even more, to the extent it makes the Enyaq seem a bit redundant. After all, Skoda’s latest electric SUV drives well, with a relaxing feel, and it’s hardly short of space, so the Enyaq’s extra size doesn’t seem to be much of a benefit. Pricing starts in the middle of our £25k-£35k range, which gets you a 232-mile, 52kWh model, though around £33k will get you the Elroq 60 with 201bhp and a 265-mile range, which would be our choice at this budget. It was talented enough to see off the Renault Megane E-Tech in our twin-test.

Latest Skoda Elroq deals

Also consider

Citroen e-C4

A £27,650 starting price for a proper electric family hatch like the e-C4 seems great value, and its 219-mile range is competitive enough for that money too.

Kia EV3

With 267 miles of range the base version of Kia’s chunky EV3 goes just a little further than the Elroq 60, which isn’t bad for a £32,000 starting price.

Best commuter car for £35k–£45k 

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3 - front cornering
  • Price: £39,995
  • Range: 323 miles 
  • CO2: 0g/km 
  • Benefit-in-Kind: 3%

Tesla’s CEO hasn’t been doing the company any favours recently, which is a shame as the Model 3 is better than it’s ever been. A sub-£40k price tag for the 323-mile Rear-Wheel Drive version dodges the VED surcharge that afflicts private purchases over this amount, and performance of 0-62mph in 5.8 seconds is also difficult to match at this price point. The latest car drives well and feels better-built than earlier Model 3s, though prospective owners will still have to get used to some unintuitive interior controls. The brand’s Supercharger network is as handy as ever, though.

Latest Tesla Model 3 deals

Also consider

Renault Scenic

A chunky 87kWh battery pack lends the £37,495 Scenic a very useful 381-mile range – better than the Tesla above. Hatchback practicality is welcome too.

Skoda Enyaq

The Elroq may have stolen its thunder but the larger Enyaq is still worth a look, with 268 miles from the £39k Enyaq 60 and a big boost in kit at the most recent facelift.

Best commuter car for £45k–£55k 

BMW i4

BMW i4 - front tracking
  • Price: £51,280
  • Range: 308 miles 
  • CO2: 0g/km 
  • Benefit-in-Kind: 3%

Building a Tesla Model 3 competitor seemed like a no-brainer for BMW – or, if you prefer, an electric 3 Series, since that’s effectively what the BMW i4 is, in a sleeker 4 Series skin. Even four years on from launch it’s one of the best-driving EVs, with the kind of performance and balanced handling you’d expect from BMW, and it has a high-quality cabin too, one that hasn’t gone too far down the touchscreen rabbit hole (and the bits that have are thankfully pretty easy to use). With a £55k limit you can get into a rear-wheel drive i4 eDrive35 in either Sport or M Sport trim, getting to 62mph in six seconds flat, and a claimed range of over 300 miles.

Latest BMW i4 deals

Also consider

Audi Q4 e-tron

The Q4 range starts at just shy of £47,000. It has a practical SUV-style body, and a quality interior, though not many functional benefits over more affordable cars on the same MEB platform, like the Volkswagen ID.4 and Skoda Enyaq.

Tesla Model Y

The Model Y has been facelifted, but even the outgoing car was a good all-rounder, with the usual Tesla benefits of good real-world efficiency, and easy access to the Supercharger network.

Best commuter car for £55k–£65k 

Polestar 4

Polestar 4 - main image
  • Price: £60,000
  • Range: 385 miles 
  • CO2: 0g/km 
  • Benefit-in-Kind: 3%

Whoever names Polestar’s models should take tips from whoever styles them, because while the Swedish brand’s naming scheme is as dull as it gets, the Polestar 4 itself is much more interesting. Our £55k-£65k range means the £60,000 long-range single-motor model is within reach (though at the time of writing, a discount brings the normally £67k dual-motor down to £64k), which gets you a 385-mile WLTP range, and enough punch for 0-62mph in 6.9 seconds. You quickly forget about the lack of a rear window, and instead appreciate the sophisticated cabin design and generous interior space.

Latest Polestar 4 deals

Also consider

BMW X3 30e xDrive

This plug-in hybrid is well worth a look, for its 295bhp output, 56-mile EV range, and handling that nothing else in this class can really touch, despite the SUV form factor.

Lexus NX450h+

NX pricing actually starts around £50k, so £55k+ will get you a higher trim level of the beautifully-built and surely long-lasting plug-in hybrid NX.

Best commuter car £65k–£75k 

BMW i5

BMW i5 - main image
  • Price: £67,705
  • Range: 350 miles 
  • CO2: 0g/km 
  • Benefit-in-Kind: 3%
The BMW i5 is effectively an electric 5 Series, so it’s already off to a pretty good start - BMW’s executive saloon has been one of the most talented cars in its class for more than 50 years. The i5’s size and weight mean it’s not quite the all-star handler 5s of old used to be, but strong performance across the range, and a claimed 350 miles on a charge in the eDrive40 (which slips under our £75k limit in Sport and M Sport trim) keep it competitive in a hotly-contested sector. The cabin meanwhile is like a scaled-down 7 Series – and that’s a good thing, with a high standard of build and particularly comfortable seats for all passengers.

Latest BMW i5 deals

Also consider

Porsche Macan Electric

It’s a little ungainly compared to the combustion-powered car, but the electric Macan is rangey (up to 399 miles) and goes and handles like a proper Porsche.

Audi A6 e-tron

Audi’s answer to the i5 isn’t quite as broadly talented or as good to drive, but some models go as far as 463 miles, and refinement is excellent.

Best commuter car £75k+ 

BMW iX

BMW iX M70 - front
  • Price: £75,305
  • Range: 364 miles 
  • CO2: 0g/km 
  • Benefit-in-Kind: 3%

Yep, another BMW is our top choice in a given price bracket, but the BMW iX might be the most talented of the lot – for those who can afford it. The styling remains love-or-hate but a recent facelift has improved the iX even further. It remains astonishingly refined and still has one of the best interiors on the market, but the £75k xDrive45’s range over the old xDrive40 has increased by a whopping 100 miles for 2025, to 364 miles, while farthest-reaching of the bunch is the £93k, 426-mile xDrive60. BMW’s infotainment is among the best and all versions are generously equipped.

Latest BMW iX deals

Also consider

Porsche Taycan

A mid-life facelift gave the Taycan a significant bump in efficiency. We already liked the way it drove, and looked, but the potential for up to 421 miles helps its grand touring credentials.

Lotus Eletre

Do Lotus buyers want an SUV, and do SUV buyers want a Lotus? We’re not sure, but there’s no doubt the Eletre is distinctive, high-quality, and handles well too.

Need a new car for the daily commute? You can now buy one with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has a choice of great cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

  • Cars
Antony Ingram

Antony is a freelance motoring writer with more than 15 years of experience in everything from the latest wave of hybrid and electric vehicles, to sports cars, supercars and classics. You’ll find him covering a little of everything on Auto Express.

