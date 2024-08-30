Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

BMW X3 M Performance Parts give us a glimpse of upcoming X3 M super SUV

Here’s what the new X3 M could look like courtesy of BMW’s latest accessories package

by: Alastair Crooks
30 Aug 2024
BMW X3 M Performance Parts - front 3/410

The BMW X3 has always been one of the better mid-size SUVs to drive and now there’s a special ‘M Performance Parts’ package to show off the X3’s sportier nature. 

BMW has offered an M Performance Parts accessory kit on the X3 since the second generation model. The fourth-generation X3 was revealed earlier this summer with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid power but no all-electric iX3, now it has the Performance Parts option, too. 

The range-topping X3 M is expected to join the lineup in the coming years so in the meantime if you want an eye-catching X3, the M Performance Parts catalogue is your best bet. In addition to the M Sport trim level, M Performance Parts adds a host of functional exterior accessories. 

At the front there’s a front splitter in gloss black, ‘M Performance’ decals down the side finished in Frozen Black, a carbon fuel filler cap with more M Performance branding, plus a carbon look for the mirror caps and aerial cover. There’s also a choice of 22-inch or 20-inch alloy wheels in matt black. 

The rear features a new diffuser made from ‘aramid-reinforced plastic’ that works together with the X3’s ‘Comfort Access system’ - allowing for hands-free opening of the bootlid. The rear bumper also gets new gloss black trim and above it there’s a new roof spoiler in the same colour.  

BMW X3 M Performance Parts - rear 3/410

For the current range-topping £66,980 M50 xDrive (the only six-cylinder option until the six-pot diesel arrives in 2025), there’s an exclusive option of carbon exhaust trims integrated into the rear bumper with stainless steel inner edges. 

There’s a few tweaks inside too. Open the door and you’ll be greeted by some M Performance door sills, stainless steel pedals, exclusive floor mats and contrasting stitching in BMW’s M colours. 

Pricing hasn’t been revealed for the M Performance Parts catalogue just yet, although we expect it to be around the £5,000 mark judging from other BMW models that offer similar kits. 

Click here for our list of the fastest SUVs in the world...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

