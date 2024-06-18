No more EV! New BMW X3 gets petrol, diesel and PHEV power only

This is the all-new BMW X3. The brand’s mid-size premium SUV has proven immensely popular over its former three generations, and as such is a main profit driver for the German brand globally. Now in its fourth generation, this new model has been redesigned from the ground up to suit combustion and plug-in hybrid powertrains exclusively.

Advertisement - Article continues below

That’s right – the also big-selling all-electric iX3 won’t be offered this time around. The EV’s demise leaves space for the impending Neue Klasse SUV, however, which is due to be shown next year before going on sale shortly after.

The new X3 will initially be offered with four engine options, kicking off with a turbocharged four-cylinder petrol option with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Badged xDrive20, BMW is quoting a peak power figure of 205bhp, allowing it to hit 62mph in 7.8 seconds while still offering a 40.9mpg combined fuel consumption figure. Pricing will kick off at £46,800 in the UK, with first cars arriving by the end of 2024.

In contrast to the recently updated 3 Series, BMW will still offer a diesel powertrain for the X3. The xDrive20d (priced from £48,210) features a 194bhp 2.0-litre diesel unit, also aided by a mild-hybrid system. It’ll reach 62mph in 7.7 seconds, and returns up to 48.7mpg on the combined cycle. The engine is rated to Euro 6e emissions regulations; BMW will add a six-cylinder diesel to the range in 2025.