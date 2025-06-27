New AC Schnitzer bodykit gives the BMW X3 an attitude injection

The fourth-generation BMW X3 only launched last year, but German tuning company AC Schnitzer has already given the SUV a sportier aesthetic in the form of the snappily-named ‘X3 G45 by AC Schnitzer’.

Since being founded in 1987, AC Schnitzer has become renowned for its tuned BMWs – from the original E30 M3 to the futuristic i3. The 5 Series and M2 are two of the current models you can get with AC Schnitzer parts, and now the X3 has been added to the list.

True to AC Schnitzer’s style, on the outside there’s a series of aggressive additions that the tuning company says adds “real downforce”. Based on the M Performance X3 trim, the front features a unique splitter made of polyurethane, plus there are new side wings, side skirts and a roof spoiler, too.

Several wheel rim designs are offered, stretching from 19 inches to 22 inches, and they fill the X3’s wheelarches better thanks to 10mm spacers on each side, and a kit that lowers the springs by up to 25mm.

To the rear, you’ll notice there’s no exhaust tip on show and that’s because this is the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel model (as noted by the tiny badge on the bootlid). However, the AC Schnitzer treatment isn’t exclusively reserved for the 194bhp oil-burner, because a version of the upgrade is “in preparation” for the hot 392bhp M50 version, according to the company. That’ll be the most potent model offered, because sadly BMW isn’t currently planning a new X3 M.

The tweaks aren’t limited to the exterior, either. Inside, you’ll find a pedal set, foot rest and cover for the iDrive controller all made from aluminium, plus a bespoke AC Schnitzer key holder – which simply slots into one of the cup holders.

Pricing for AC Schnitzer’s upgrades haven’t been revealed. However, together with the £54,540 you’ll need for an X3 20d M Sport, a total outlay of around £60,000 seems likely.

