Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New AC Schnitzer bodykit gives the BMW X3 an attitude injection

German tuner brings some performance-flavoured design to the X3, despite the lack of a hot M model

By:Alastair Crooks
27 Jun 2025
AC Schnitzer BMW X3 - front 3/4 static8

The fourth-generation BMW X3 only launched last year, but German tuning company AC Schnitzer has already given the SUV a sportier aesthetic in the form of the snappily-named ‘X3 G45 by AC Schnitzer’.

Since being founded in 1987, AC Schnitzer has become renowned for its tuned BMWs – from the original E30 M3 to the futuristic i3. The 5 Series and M2 are two of the current models you can get with AC Schnitzer parts, and now the X3 has been added to the list. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

True to AC Schnitzer’s style, on the outside there’s a series of aggressive additions that the tuning company says adds “real downforce”. Based on the M Performance X3 trim, the front features a unique splitter made of polyurethane, plus there are new side wings, side skirts and a roof spoiler, too. 

AC Schnitzer BMW X3 - rear 3/4 static

Several wheel rim designs are offered, stretching from 19 inches to 22 inches, and they fill the X3’s wheelarches better thanks to 10mm spacers on each side, and a kit that lowers the springs by up to 25mm.

To the rear, you’ll notice there’s no exhaust tip on show and that’s because this is the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel model (as noted by the tiny badge on the bootlid). However, the AC Schnitzer treatment isn’t exclusively reserved for the 194bhp oil-burner, because a version of the upgrade is “in preparation” for the hot 392bhp M50 version, according to the company. That’ll be the most potent model offered, because sadly BMW isn’t currently planning a new X3 M. 

The tweaks aren’t limited to the exterior, either. Inside, you’ll find a pedal set, foot rest and cover for the iDrive controller all made from aluminium, plus a bespoke AC Schnitzer key holder – which simply slots into one of the cup holders. 

Pricing for AC Schnitzer’s upgrades haven’t been revealed. However, together with the £54,540 you’ll need for an X3 20d M Sport, a total outlay of around £60,000 seems likely.

Tempted by the X3? Find a great deal on a new car now.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best SUVs to buy 2025
Best SUVs - header image

Best SUVs to buy 2025

There are plenty of great SUVs to choose from, so we’ve picked out the very best
Best cars & vans
9 Jun 2025
Best commuter cars to buy now 2025
Best commuter cars 2025 - header

Best commuter cars to buy now 2025

No matter what size, shape or price of car you’re after, one of these commuter car recommendations will be right for you.
Best cars & vans
29 Apr 2025
BMW X3 review
BMW X3 - main image

BMW X3 review

While not a driver’s car like other BMWs, the X3 is one of the better mid-size SUVs from behind the wheel
In-depth reviews
6 Mar 2025
New BMW X3 M50 2025 review: quick SUV is a cut above its rivals
BMW X3 M50 - front

New BMW X3 M50 2025 review: quick SUV is a cut above its rivals

The new 392bhp BMW X3 M50 SUV is refined and quick in equal measure
Road tests
5 Mar 2025

Most Popular

New Volvo EX60 electric SUV: latest details and confirmed reveal date
Volvo EX60 - tail light teaser image

New Volvo EX60 electric SUV: latest details and confirmed reveal date

The upcoming, all-electric Volvo XC60 alternative is designed to “keep learning and evolve with time”
News
25 Jun 2025
BYD and Octopus Energy team up for ‘all-inclusive’ EV deal
BYD Dolphin - front action

BYD and Octopus Energy team up for ‘all-inclusive’ EV deal

Octopus’ ‘Power Pack Bundle’ includes a leased BYD, a wallbox charger and charging all for less than £300 per month
News
23 Jun 2025
New Skoda Epiq baby SUV could be a Tardis on wheels
Skoda Epiq exclusive image - front

New Skoda Epiq baby SUV could be a Tardis on wheels

The new Skoda Epic will sit below the Elroq and Enyaq in the brand’s ever-expanding SUV range and is set to offer plenty of space despite its compact …
News
23 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content