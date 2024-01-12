Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Deal of the Day: Grab the stylish Jeep Renegade for just £196 per month

With chunky off-road looks and plenty of equipment, the Jeep Renegade is a compact SUV with bags of charm - making it our Deal of the Day for 12 January

by: Alastair Crooks
12 Jan 2024
Jeep Renegade - front cornering

If you’re looking for a small SUV that’ll work well as a family car but offers unique styling, the Jeep Renegade certainly stands out from the crowd. This leasing deal we found from Nationwide Vehicle Contracts could see one arrive on your drive for just £196 per month. 

The three-year personal contract hire agreement here requires a £2,362 initial deposit and then 36 monthly payments of £196. The annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles can be doubled to 10,000 miles, but you’ll have to pay an extra £16 per month. 

A leasing agreement on the Renegade seems a smart choice to us given you’ll be able to avoid the Renegade’s rather steep depreciation figure of 48 per cent three-years and 36,000 miles. For comparison, a Vauxhall Mokka retains over 50 per cent and a Ford Puma sits at nearly 60 per cent on average. 

Offered in Limited trim, the Renegade comes with an extensive list of standard equipment. There’s an 8.4-inch central touchscreen, a seven-inch driver’s display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, rear parking sensors and lane keep assist. Leather touches throughout the cabin and dual-zone climate control help give the Renegade some premium appeal, plus plenty of storage spaces and a 351-litre boot mean it’s a proper family car. 

The Renegade uses the latest e-Hybrid powertrain and as a result has up to 13 per cent improved fuel efficiency plus lower CO2 emissions than before. Combined with a new seven-speed double-clutch automatic, the 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol is peppy enough for most with 130bhp for a 9.7-second 0-62mph time. Being two-wheel drive you’ll not be taking on any craggy trails, but the standard Renegade’s off-road ability is up there with any of its rivals. 

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on car that we’re happy to recommend.

Click here to get the Jeep Renegade deal take a look at our previous Deal of the Day...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

