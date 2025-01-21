GWM Ora 3 picks up £6,000 price cut, plus new flagship GT model

GWM has confirmed it’s cutting the price of the Ora 3 hatchback by £6,000, meaning the EV now costs from £24,995. Initially launched in 2022, the quirkily styled supermini now competes more effectively with other electric hatchbacks, such as the Vauxhall Corsa Electric and the upcoming Renault 5.

The new model, called Pure, replaces the previous Pure+, but comes with all the same features and electric powertrain. The 48kWh battery pack that’s capable of up to 192 miles on the combined WLTP cycle and can be charged at up to 100kW. The single electric motor is mounted on the front axle, and produces 169bhp, which is good for a 0-62mph time of 8.3 seconds.

Standard equipment is also unchanged, so there’s still a set of 18-inch alloy wheels, LED head and tail-lights, artificial leather upholstery and a twin 10.25-inch display layout with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

GWM is also introducing the new range-topping Ora 03 GT, starting at £32,995. The only technical change is the addition of a heat pump, which should help the car achieve more consistent range in cold weather. There’s also a sportier design that includes wider wheelarches, a new front bumper, red design highlights and a small roof spoiler.

Inside is a range of fresh design elements, plus a panoramic glass roof, upgraded seats with cooling and a massage function, plus more red highlights.

Finally, the long-range Pro model (now without the ‘+’) has also been given its own £4,000 discount, and retains the upgraded 261-mile range, plus front sensors, an automatic parking function and heated seats.

