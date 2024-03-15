Citroen Berlingo MPV gets major refresh and cheaper price, but e-Berlingo now the only 7-seater

UK pricing for the new facelifted Citroen Berlingo MPV range has been announced. The van-based people carrier now starts from £23,090 – over £2,000 less than it did before its extensive makeover and interior overhaul – while the all-electric e-Berlingo is priced from £30,990.

The regular petrol and diesel-powered Berlingo is only being offered in the standard M body length (4.41 metres long), which includes five seats and a massive 775-litre boot.

If you need a seven-seater, you have to order the electric e-Berlingo as it’s available in M and XL body lengths. The latter stretches the French MPV to 4.76 metres long which allows for an extra row of seats, or an even larger 1,050 litres of boot space.

The Berlingo and e-Berlingo’s new look is inspired by the Citroen e-C3 supermini, including the retro-inspired Citroen badge on its nose. Changes to the interior include a revised dashboard that incorporates a pair of a 10-inch central touchscreen and 10-inch digital instrument displays, both new as well, plus a large ‘Top Box’ storage compartment and a new steering wheel design.

The majority of the range, including the seven-seater e-Berlingo XL, come in entry-level Plus trim. Standard kit includes 16-inch steel wheels, LED headlights, dual 10-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear parking sensors, manual air conditioning, tray tables on the backs of the front seats, cruise control and active lane-keeping assist.