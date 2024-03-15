Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Citroen Berlingo MPV gets major refresh and cheaper price, but e-Berlingo now the only 7-seater

The popular Citroen people carrier has been restyled in the e-C3’s image and features a bigger touchscreen, but only the all-electric e-Berlingo is available with seven seats

by: Ellis Hyde
15 Mar 2024
Citroen e-Berlingo facelift - front tracking8

UK pricing for the new facelifted Citroen Berlingo MPV range has been announced. The van-based people carrier now starts from £23,090 – over £2,000 less than it did before its extensive makeover and interior overhaul – while the all-electric e-Berlingo is priced from £30,990.

The regular petrol and diesel-powered Berlingo is only being offered in the standard M body length (4.41 metres long), which includes five seats and a massive 775-litre boot. 

If you need a seven-seater, you have to order the electric e-Berlingo as it’s available in M and XL body lengths. The latter stretches the French MPV to 4.76 metres long which allows for an extra row of seats, or an even larger 1,050 litres of boot space. 

Citroen e-Berlingo facelift - dashboard8

The Berlingo and e-Berlingo’s new look is inspired by the Citroen e-C3 supermini, including the retro-inspired Citroen badge on its nose. Changes to the interior include a revised dashboard that incorporates a pair of a 10-inch central touchscreen and 10-inch digital instrument displays, both new as well, plus a large ‘Top Box’ storage compartment and a new steering wheel design.

The majority of the range, including the seven-seater e-Berlingo XL, come in entry-level Plus trim. Standard kit includes 16-inch steel wheels, LED headlights, dual 10-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear parking sensors, manual air conditioning, tray tables on the backs of the front seats, cruise control and active lane-keeping assist.

Max trim is reserved for the e-Berlingo M and the most powerful diesel Berlingo. It adds 17-inch alloy wheels, gloss black roof rails, a 180-degree parking camera, electric rear windows, openable glass section on the tailgate and Citroen’s uber-soft Advanced Comfort seats with funky Peacock Blue upholstery. 

There’s a handful of optional extras to choose from such as the Modutop roof that adds both a panoramic glass roof and more storage spaces. The e-Berlingo is also available with a heat pump, which helps warm the cabin in the winter and preserve the car’s range.

Speaking of which, the e-Berlingo now offers a range of up to 213 miles thanks to the addition of a new 52kWh battery. It still uses a 134bhp electric motor to drive the front wheels, but the updated e-Berlingo’s regenerative braking system has three strengths that drivers can toggle between using paddles behind the steering wheel.

Engine options for the regular Berlingo include a 110bhp 1.2-litre PureTech petrol and 101bhp 1.5-litre BlueHDi diesel, both mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Sitting above them is another 1.5-litre diesel, this time with 129bhp and eight-speed automatic transmission attached. 

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

