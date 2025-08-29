Citroen Berlingo and SpaceTourer buck the EV trend with new petrol and diesel engines

Citroen has added a range of new combustion engines to its Berlingo and SpaceTourer people carriers, plus added functionality to the existing electric models. The pair come in a range of sizes with different seating arrangements, with the Berlingo starting at £23,915, and the larger SpaceTourer at £41,925.

On the smaller Berlingo, Citroen will now offer a new 108bhp petrol engine option on the five-seat variant, plus 98bhp and 127bhp diesel engines on both five and seven-seater long-wheelbase models.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Depending on the engine, either a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic transmission can be specified, and they’re all available in two trim lines: Plus and Max. Prices start at £23,915 for the base petrol, rising to £29,780 for a diesel Max fitted with the auto box.

The SpaceTourer, meanwhile, is now available with a 178bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine matched to an automatic transmission. It, too, is available in Plus and Max trims, and comes in two wheelbase options with seating for up to nine passengers. Prices start at £41,925 for the SWB Plus model, rising to £48,150 for the Max LWB.

This reintroduction of more traditional combustion powertrain options is in response to customer feedback.

The new combustion engine options coincide with a few upgrades to the fully electric versions of both models too. They’re now fitted with a bi-directional on-board charger, which supports Vehicle-to-Load capability. With an adaptor kit, this allows customers to power anything with a three-pin plug from the battery.

All models are available to order now, with deliveries to customers arriving in the next few weeks.

If you need to move lots of people in reasonable comfort, check out the Auto Express Buy A Car portal for all the best deals on Citroen Berlingos and SpaceTourers.