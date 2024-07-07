BMW iX1 eDrive20 M Sport long-term test: great customer service rescues our SUV

Verdict

While I may not have fallen madly in love with the BMW iX1 during our six-month courtship, there’s no denying that it delivers all the qualities most buyers want in a premium electric SUV: superb interior quality, imposing yet understated design, generous practicality and keen driving dynamics. On top of all that, my experience with BMW’s aftersales support was excellent.

Mileage: 4,354

4,354 Efficiency: 3.7mi/kWh

Well, this isn’t how I wanted to end my time with our BMW iX1. If you saw my last Fleetwatch report you’ll know I, rather embarrassingly, managed to break two of the plastic undertrays on the car after going through some standing water during September’s flooding.

Much to my relief, the undertrays are only for aerodynamic purposes, so once a piece that was hanging down had been removed – more on that in a second – the iX1 was perfectly fine to hit the road again.

Nevertheless, this incident should serve as a cautionary tale for drivers out there who have considered tackling any sort of road obstruction like I did, and thought, “what could possibly go wrong?” Now you know.

But an unforeseen benefit of me wounding the iX1 was getting to experience the aftersales support BMW customers can expect – and, I’m delighted to report, it was great. The team at Group 1 BMW near me in Bedford appreciated my predicament when I first called them, and managed to squeeze me into their service centre on a busy Friday morning.