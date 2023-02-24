Mercedes EQB gets more range, updated tech and £2,500 price cut with 2024 facelift

The Mercedes EQB only landed in 2021 and is still one of the few seven-seat electric cars on the market, but Mercedes has still gone ahead and treated the it to a mid-life facelift. The updated EQB comes complete with its latest MBUX infotainment system and a significant range boost courtesy of a new entry-level model.

The EQB’s relatively reserved new look is not drastically different from the out-going model’s, although there is a new grille design to go with the full-width light bar, and the rear light cluster has also been tweaked.

Inside, the EQB now features the latest generation Mercedes steering wheel, ditching the old car’s physical switches for touch sensitive controls. Lime-pore wood trim and a backlit ‘Mercedes pattern’ are also new to the EQB. Like the refreshed EQA that also just went on sale, the EQB gets the German manufacturer’s latest MBUX infotainment system featuring on its dual-screen setup, while a new iteration of Mercedes’ voice assistant and revised driving assistance systems such as lane keep assist have been introduced.

The new entry-level front-wheel drive model is called the EQB 250+, which has a new 70.5kWh usable battery and boasts a range of up to 321 miles. That’s nearly 70 miles further than the previous base model could cover on a single charge, though admittedly it featured a slightly smaller battery and dual-motors for all-wheel drive, which is still available if you spring for the EQB 350 4MATIC. However, the 350 4MATIC uses the same 66.5kWh battery as it did at launch, and its 248 to 255-mile range is only slightly better than before.