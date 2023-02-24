Mercedes EQB gets more range, updated tech and £2,500 price cut with 2024 facelift
Mercedes’ seven-seat family EV now offers up to 321 miles of range and starts from £52,800
The Mercedes EQB only landed in 2021 and is still one of the few seven-seat electric cars on the market, but Mercedes has still gone ahead and treated the it to a mid-life facelift. The updated EQB comes complete with its latest MBUX infotainment system and a significant range boost courtesy of a new entry-level model.
The EQB’s relatively reserved new look is not drastically different from the out-going model’s, although there is a new grille design to go with the full-width light bar, and the rear light cluster has also been tweaked.
Inside, the EQB now features the latest generation Mercedes steering wheel, ditching the old car’s physical switches for touch sensitive controls. Lime-pore wood trim and a backlit ‘Mercedes pattern’ are also new to the EQB. Like the refreshed EQA that also just went on sale, the EQB gets the German manufacturer’s latest MBUX infotainment system featuring on its dual-screen setup, while a new iteration of Mercedes’ voice assistant and revised driving assistance systems such as lane keep assist have been introduced.
The new entry-level front-wheel drive model is called the EQB 250+, which has a new 70.5kWh usable battery and boasts a range of up to 321 miles. That’s nearly 70 miles further than the previous base model could cover on a single charge, though admittedly it featured a slightly smaller battery and dual-motors for all-wheel drive, which is still available if you spring for the EQB 350 4MATIC. However, the 350 4MATIC uses the same 66.5kWh battery as it did at launch, and its 248 to 255-mile range is only slightly better than before.
The single electric motor in the 250+ produces 188bhp and 385Nm of torque, with 0-62mph taking a respectable 8.9 seconds. The 350 4MATIC ups the grunt available to 288bhp and 520Nm, reducing the 0-62mph sprint time to 6.2 seconds. Both versions have a maximum charging speed of 100kW, and require a little over half an hour to be recharged from 10-80 per cent.
Of course, the EQB’s unique selling point to help it in the packed electric SUV class has always been its seven-seater capabilities, and that’s still true for the updated car. Every model sold in the UK comes with seven seats, making it a rival for the Kia EV9, new Volkswagen ID.Buzz LWB and Tesla Model X, although the latter is only available in left-hand drive in the UK.
2024 Mercedes EQB specifications and prices
The facelifted Mercedes EQB is available to order now, with prices starting from £52,800 – a roughly £2,500 price cut from the out-going model’s £55,310 starting price.
The EQB 250+ is offered in Sport Executive, AMG Line Executive and AMG Line Premium trim levels. Entry-level Sport Executive models feature 18-inch alloy wheels, dual 10-inch displays, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, heated front seats, a reverse parking camera, parking assist and blind spot assist.
AMG Line Executive trim increases the price to £55,060 and comes with a sportier AMG-inspired bodykit that includes new bumpers and a set of 19-inch alloy wheels, plus aluminium pedals, sports seats and a different steering wheel design. AMG Line Premium adds a further £3,000 to the price tag, and in return adds 20-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, an upgraded sound system, augmented reality navigation, 360-degree parking camera and a wireless smartphone charging pad.
Meanwhile the dual-motor EQB 350 4MATIC starts from £56,810 and is available in AMG Line Executive, AMG Line Premium and AMG Line Premium Plus specifications. Top-of-the-range models ride on gloss black 20-inch AMG rims, and feature a head-up display, panoramic glass sunroof, 12-speaker Burmester sound system, gesture control and memory function for the electrically adjustable front seats, among other luxuries.
Get more car news, video, pictures and exclusive content on our Facebook page...