Best car boot organisers 2025

Luggage or shopping sliding around in your boot while you’re driving probably won't do your car (or your belongings) any good, so it pays to have some way of making everything stay put.

Non-slip matting or liners can help, but the ultimate solution is a boot organiser, which not only keeps things neat and tidy, but can also securely hold items and protect them from the rough and tumble of the load bay. They can also be left empty ready to take the weekly shop or a garden centre haul, keeping bottles and plants safe, or be packed with the kind of kit that drivers who like to be prepared can carry. This might be anything from de-icer and a mini jump starter kit to oil and coolant top-ups, or car care kit for those who can’t store such items at home.

How we tested them

We checked what you get for your money, looking for solid floors, covered pockets, pouches, covers and materials that withstand life in the boot. Our wish list also featured partitions, including ones

that can be removed, catches to secure boxes when folded, plus comfortable handles.

Options to keep the organiser in place in the load bay were also checked and we assessed how well each coped with typical contents, including boots, a wine carrier, a supermarket bag, a five-litre bottle, trigger sprays, aerosols, and a jump starter. We also factored in value for money using online prices.

Verdict

With so many similar products in this comparison, it was a surprise to see a clear winner in the revised Fortem, which gets just about everything right.