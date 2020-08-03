Best OBD readers 2025

Buy now from Amazon

OBDEleven

Price: around £50

around £50 Rating: 3.5 stars

3.5 stars Contact: obdeleven.com

The OBDEleven dongle allows for the same basic functions as the rest of the units here, with the ability to read and diagnose engine faults, as well as offering other basic tools from within the easy-to-use OBDEleven app.

If you own a VW Group car, however, you can purchase either individual ‘credits’, or a rolling subscription plan that allows you to dive deep into the code and customise things such as the car’s lighting. Fantastic if you’re a modding enthusiast, though a bit overkill if you just want a diagnostic dongle.

AutoXS OBDII Tool

Price: Around £13

Around £13 Rating: 3.5 stars

3.5 stars Contact: aldi.co.uk

Aldi’s own brand unit is dirt-cheap and as simple as they come. With just two buttons to work it, you probably won’t want to use this for anything more than the basics. But it’s so cheap that it could well be an impulse purchase – it’ll certainly pay for itself more than once if you avoid even the most basic diagnostic fee from a garage.

The cable is very short, so you will probably need to hunch over in the car’s footwell to read the small screen. But on the flip side, the unit itself is very compact, so storageshould be pretty painless.

MMOBIEL Scanner Bluetooth Mini

Price: around £9

£9 Rating: 3 stars

3 stars Contact: mmobiel.com

This was the cheapest wireless dongle we could find online – and it’s not half bad. Finding a third-party app to pair with it can be frustrating because MMobiel doesn’t recommend a specific one, and many we selected only had US car models listed. But the Faslink X app we settled on worked well.

We found the Bluetooth connection a bit spotty and we had to be sitting in the car, with the app up on our screens for it to work. Scanning can take a while, which is tedious.

Laser 7728

Price: around £54

around £54 Rating: 2 stars

Contact: lasertools.co.uk

This scanner works just as well as the AutoXS one - in fact, they feature the same bodies, software and interface.

But while the Laser version has an attractive finish, it also happens to be four times more expensive than the AutoXS. This makes it very difficult to recommend.

