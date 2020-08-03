Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Product group tests

Best OBD readers 2025

Which reader is the best for analysing your car’s health?

By:Tom Wiltshire
24 Mar 2025
OBD product test9

Nobody likes seeing a warning light on their dashboard, and it’s even worse if you don’t know what it means. But most cars keep a record of any malfunction in their onboard computer, and you can interrogate the system if you have a neat bit of equipment known as an OBD reader.

OBD stands for On Board Diagnostic, and an OBD reader plugs into a standardised socket to help you find out what fault codes have been raised. DIY readers are more limited than the equivalent professional kit, but they can pay for themselves by pinpointing an engine fault.

Most readers can also check the VIN number etched into the car’s electronics – useful for cross-checking a car you’re thinking of buying – and some have the ability to clear service reminders or modify certain vehicle settings.

How we tested them

We assessed eight OBD readers, five of which were wired and three that were wireless – and plugged them into a couple of cars of different ages, including a 2012 Alfa Romeo and a 2008 Audi A4, both with known faults and active warning lights. Wireless readers were connected via Bluetooth to an Android phone running the manufacturer’s recommended app.

Verdict

The Carly Universal Scanner and app are far pricier than the other units here, but go above and beyond with features. If you have a fleet of old cars, it’s worth it. 

If your needs are more modest and you’re happy with a wired unit, the Topdon Artilink400 is full-featured and works superbly, while the Motopower MP69033 is inexpensive and easy to use.

Carly Universal Scanner

Carly Universal Scanner9
  • Price: From £75 per year (single brand) 
  • Rating: 5 stars 
  • Contact: mycarly.com
Carly’s subscription model includes an easy-to-use app and more features than any scanner here – you can check the VIN, automatically scan for mileage discrepancies, and even get help diagnosing what each fault code might mean. 

Scanning takes a little while, and the pricing is brand-determined, too – although if you’re a car collector or simply using it across a whole family’s worth of vehicles, you can get a multi-brand subscription. The unit is much pricier than others here, but the features make it worth it.

Buy now from Amazon

Topdon Artilink400

Topdon Artilink4009
  • Price: around £39  
  • Rating: 5 stars
  • Contact: topdon.com

The Topdon makes the other wired units here look rather old-fashioned. It’s nice to have thoughtful touches such as the extra-long cable and the LED in the plug to help find the OBD port, but the real draw is the full set of buttons and large, clear, colour screen.

The Artilink400 gives as much detail as some of the smartphone apps, but does so without the fuss of a Bluetooth connection. It feels solid and the interface is easy to navigate – it’s definitely the best of the wired units here.

Buy now from Amazon

Motopower MP69033

Motopower MP690339
Simpler than the Topdon but still fully featured, the unit from Motopower has more buttons than the cheaper options, which makes it easier to navigate menus. Shortcut buttons to check a VIN or view codes without having to dive through lists of functions are a nice touch, and the screen is clear, albeit monochrome.

The long cable means you shouldn’t haveto stoop in the footwell, but it’s a chunkier unit, which makes it not as easy to sling into a glovebox or toolkit.

Buy now from Amazon

Sarini OBD2 Scanner

Sarini OBD2 Scanner9
  • Price: around £12  
  • Rating: 4 stars
  • Contact: amazon.co.uk

A very basic unit, but it does the trick, and at this price, you can’t really moan. Its display is larger than those of the other cheap readers here, although it’s still awkward to navigate the interface when you have just two buttons to do it with.

The cable is very short and the plug very bulky, so it’s quite awkward for ports in tight locations. But it’s so compact and so cheap that it’s almost a no-brainer to just go ahead and buy one, storing it away in your toolbox as a handy back-up if the need arises.

Buy now from Amazon

OBDEleven

OBDEleven9
  • Price: around £50  
  • Rating: 3.5 stars
  • Contact: obdeleven.com
The OBDEleven dongle allows for the same basic functions as the rest of the units here, with the ability to read and diagnose engine faults, as well as offering other basic tools from within the easy-to-use OBDEleven app.

If you own a VW Group car, however, you can purchase either individual ‘credits’, or a rolling subscription plan that allows you to dive deep into the code and customise things such as the car’s lighting. Fantastic if you’re a modding enthusiast, though a bit overkill if you just want a diagnostic dongle.

Buy now from Amazon

AutoXS OBDII Tool

AutoXS OBDII Tool9
  • Price: Around £13  
  • Rating: 3.5 stars
  • Contact: aldi.co.uk

Aldi’s own brand unit is dirt-cheap and as simple as they come. With just two buttons to work it, you probably won’t want to use this for anything more than the basics. But it’s so cheap that it could well be an impulse purchase – it’ll certainly pay for itself more than once if you avoid even the most basic diagnostic fee from a garage.

The cable is very short, so you will probably need to hunch over in the car’s footwell to read the small screen. But on the flip side, the unit itself is very compact, so storageshould be pretty painless.

Buy now from Amazon

MMOBIEL Scanner Bluetooth Mini

MMOBIEL Scanner Bluetooth Mini9
  • Price: around £9  
  • Rating: 3 stars
  • Contact: mmobiel.com

This was the cheapest wireless dongle we could find online – and it’s not half bad. Finding a third-party app to pair with it can be frustrating because MMobiel doesn’t recommend a specific one, and many we selected only had US car models listed. But the Faslink X app we settled on worked well.

We found the Bluetooth connection a bit spotty and we had to be sitting in the car, with the app up on our screens for it to work. Scanning can take a while, which is tedious.

Buy now from Amazon

Laser 7728 

Laser 7728 9

This scanner works just as well as the AutoXS one - in fact, they feature the same bodies, software and interface.

But while the Laser version has an attractive finish, it also happens to be four times more expensive than the AutoXS. This makes it very difficult to recommend.

Buy now from Amazon

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

